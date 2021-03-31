Times When Scenes From Bobby Deol's Films Gave Fans Some Major Meme Material

Bobby Deol has been part of the film industry for the longest time. The actor has dived into various genres when it comes to stories in films. He has now shifted his focus to OTT platforms as well, garnering tremendous praise from fans and critics alike. However, along the way, Bobby Deol has featured in films that have unknowingly delivered some hilarious scenes. These scenes from his movies have become a pop culture hit as memes. A number of memes have spun around those scenes making Bobby a fan favourite choice for a typical meme template.

Bobby Deol's memes that became quite popular

One of the most recent memes to come out featured Bobby Deol speaking about the dangers of and the precautions to take for COVID-19. In a hilarious scene from a film, Bobby Deol can be heard saying that he can sense a certain danger that others can’t. Netizens, who made the meme, hilariously associated this with the ongoing health crisis. This was later followed by Bobby Deol washing his hands, maintaining social distancing, quarantining himself, and wearing a mask as well.

Fans laughed off on the hilarious resemblance the scenes bore to current times. A meme of Bobby was also popular where the actor can be seen dancing. However, as a meme, fans turned it into him passing cricket judgements as an umpire. This meme grew immensely popular and the songs Bobby featured in went on to get a hilarious twist. Another meme that got popular was a still from a film that seemed as if Bobby Deol was sporting Air Pods. During the time when Bobby was active in Bollywood films, Air Pods as a concept did not exist. However, the futuristic meme became a fan favourite as fans celebrated the futuristic touch associated with Bobby’s Bluetooth device.

The fans of the actor were also quick to poke some fun at his DJ career when they paired him up with some famous DJs of the world. Fans have also gone on to make several posters of Bobby Deol with references to popular films like Joker, Wolverine, etc. A certain hairstyle of the actor would often be associated with this type of memes that would be loved and shared by several fans.

Source: Bobby Deol Instagram