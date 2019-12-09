Dia Mirza Birthday: Times When The Sanju Actor Oozed Glamour With Her Sartorial Choices

Dia Mirza is one of the few Indian actors who have successfully transitioned from a beauty pageant winner to a Bollywood superstar. With a career spanning over two decades, Dia Mirza has managed to deliver several path-breaking performances in movies like Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein and Sanju, leaving the audience spell-bound. Besides being lauded for her stellar performances, Dia Mirza is considered as a fashion inspiration for many. Today, on December 9, Dia Mirza celebrates her 38th birthday. As the country is busy wishing the actor, here are a few times when the actor shelled out major fashion goals.

Times when Dia Mirza gave wardrobe goals

Designed by Sameer Madan, Dia Mirza, recently opted for a striped animal-print one-piece for an event. Accessorising her look, the actor chose a pair of black stilettos. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia Mirza amped up the style quotient in this semi party wear-casual outfit.

Seems like Dia Mirza has mastered the art of ethnic dressing style, as the actor chose to stick to traditional for the promotions of Sanju. With a yellow maxi dress with ethnic embroidery, Dia made sure she keeps her fashion foot forward to stand out from the crowd. Designed by Varun Nidhika, the popular yellow ensemble was from the collection, Varq.

When it comes to classics, Dia Mirza is one of the few actors who have given fashion goals by choosing traditional outfits. Recently, Dia went for a beautiful kurta-pant combination, designed by Anavila Mishra.

