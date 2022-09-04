Timothee Chalamet Shares His Views On Social Media's Impact On Society: 'It's Hard To...'

Social media has become a major part of individuals over time. While many enjoy sharing glimpses of their daily lives with their online friends and followers, many also see times when social media leads to a negative impact on society. Recently, Timothee Chalamet threw light on the impact of social media on society and mentioned that he is grateful he did not grow up being surrounded by it.

The Dune star recently turned heads in a backless red outfit at the Venice Film Festival. According to a report by Fox News, Chalamet talked about social media and its impact during a press conference for his upcoming film Bones And All. Opening up about his feelings surrounding social media, Chalamet mentioned that every individual is judged during their youth days. The actor said, "To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged." The actor further mentioned that he cannot imagine growing up with a social media onslaught.

Timothee Chalamet opens up on the negative impact of social media

Timothee Chalamet is all set to play the lead role in the upcoming film Bones And All. The movie is set against the backdrop of 1980 when there were no social media. Talking about playing the lead role in the film, Chalamet mentioned that he felt relieved to play such a character who was not worried about his presence and acceptance on social media. The 26-year-old said, "It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in."

However, Chalamet agreed there are parts of social media that are beneficial. But, in his opinion, social media might eventually lead to a societal collapse. "You can find your tribe there … [but] I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think (a) societal collapse is in the air. That’s why hopefully this movie will matter," he added.

More about Bones And All

Bones And All stars Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell in the lead roles. The film will follow the love story of a young woman and a drifter, who travels 3,000 miles across America but find themselves in a situation that tests their love. The film is helmed by Luca Guadagnino and release on November 23.