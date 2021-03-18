Tina Ambani Remembers Late Actor Shashi Kapoor On His Birth Anniversary, Shares Old Photo

March 18, 2021, marks the ace icon Shashi Kapoor's 83rd birthday anniversary. In his film career spanning several decades, he has delivered several noteworthy movies and iconic dialogues. Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79, in December 2017. But his legacy lives on and fans and his co-stars always remember him for the fond memories he left them with.

On the occasion of his birthday, the media personalities have taken to Twitter and Instagram to remember the stylish star and his memorable appearances in films. One of the people who remembered him is none other than Tina Ambani, a former actress, and wife of business tycoon Anil Ambani. She had a career of thirteen years in Bollywood where she appeared in several hit films and alongside popular names like Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, etc. Currently, she is serving as the chairperson of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospitals and several other foundations under Reliance Group, headed by her husband.

Tina Ambani remembers Shashi Kapoor

On the occasion of Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary on March 18, she took to Instagram to remember the icon. She added in the caption saying 'They don't make them like Shashi anymore'. She adorned the late star with several adjectives like debonair, erudite, and handsome. Tina Ambani posted an old photo of the two in a scene of their 1985 film Alag Alag. Shashi Kapoor and Tina Ambani have appeared in Ek Do Teen Char.

Shashi Kapoor's movies

Shashi Kapoor, the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor is still remembered for his iconic dialogues like 'Mere Paas Maa Hai' from Deewar, or “Khwaab zindagi se kai zyada khubsoorat hote hai” from Satyam Shivam Sundaram. He began his career as a child artist in the 1940s and went on to work as an assistant director before making a film debut in 1961 with Dharmaputra. Not only Bollywood, but he also appeared in several British and American films like Shakespeare Wallah, The Deceivers, Pretty Polly, to name a few. The Government of India awarded him with a Padma Bhushan in 2011 and a Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2014 for his contribution to the Indian cinema.