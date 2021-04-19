Tina Ambani Shares Rare Pictures, Pens Endearing Note To Mark Mukesh Ambani's Birthday

The business magnate and Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani turned 64 on Monday, April 19, 2021. To mark her brother-in-law's birthday, Anil Ambani's wife and former actor Tina Ambani shared rare pictures of the business Moghul. She also penned a heartwarming note about him in the caption and described him as an adoring father and grandfather.

Checkout Tina Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's rare pictures

In the first throwback picture, Mukesh Ambani was seen standing beside Tina and Anil Ambani on an occasion. The second picture is an older photograph that showed Tina Ambani clad in a designer saree standing beside Mukesh Ambani who was all smiles clad in a suit. To caption the throwback pictures Tina Ambani wrote an appreciation for her brother-in-law and wrote, "Happy birthday to a loving son, brother, and brother-in-law, adoring father and grandfather! Wishing you happiness and health always."

More of Tina Ambani's unseen photos

Tina Ambani has shared many of her unseen pictures which also includes glimpses of a time when she was a prominent actor in the Bollywood industry. On the account of late Shashi Kapoor's birthday last month with who she starred in a couple of movies, she shared a rare picture on Instagram. She shared a photo of them sitting together from the time when they worked in the 1985 film Alag Alag. Kapoor looked handsome in a white shirt and blue blazer whereas Ambani was seen in an elegant look sporting a red outfit. Praising the late actor she wrote in the caption, "They just don't make them like Shashi Kapoor anymore. Debonair, handsome, erudite, and fabulous. Miss your presence and the old days. Toasting your birthday."

After that, Tina Ambani had shared another rare picture of her from the set of 1979 film Baaton Baaton Mein in which she starred in the lead role opposite Amol Palekar. Tina was seen in a red striped top from the film and wore a hairband to style her hair. As she was seen giving a beaming smile she shared the image to mark international happiness day.

She penned a note about happiness in the caption and wrote, "Happiness is best felt within, not described. A state of mind and being, essential to mental and physical health, it can be found anywhere and everywhere: in the laugh of a child, the exuberance of a pup, the warm embrace of a loved one. It can be both fleeting and permanent, depending on how much you open yourself to it. Find your happiness, treasure it; make it a habit, and make it endure."

Promo Image Source: Tina Ambani's Instagram

