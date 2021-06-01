Tina Datta Raises The Heat As She Drops A Topless Photo On Instagram; Check Out

Uttaran actor Tina Datta took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 01, 2021, to share a stunning post. The actor shared pictures of her in a topless avatar and is seen donning a multi-coloured bikini bottom. In the pictures, she is seen throwing herself towards the wall and giving some stunning poses. The actor also opted for a middle-parting hairdo and wore a pair of quirky sunglasses.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Mind if I heat up the temperatures? I thought the new month deserves a change”. She added, “P.S. This is a picture that was edited but I think if you are comfortable in your skin, it’s all ok... Remember do what makes you comfortable without worrying about what others think”. Take a look at Tina Datta's Instagram post below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories, and more, giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional lives. Earlier, Tina Datta shared a picture of her ‘channelling her inner Rachel Green with a modern twist’ as the TV show Friends recently held its reunion after 17 long years. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a golden dress with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look by opting for her hair tied into a bun, well-done brows, bold lips, and golden highlighter.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “The world is celebrating the #FriendsReunion, an iconic show which even today holds resonance...It made me shiver to think how even 17 years later, the love for this show remains universal”. She added, “But for now here I am channelling my inner Rachel Green with a modern twist! And maybe just waiting around for my #Ross to come by? 😉 #myfriendsmoment #friendsreunion #rachelgreen”. Take a look at the post below.

Tina Datta is one of the well-known television personalities, who went on to become a household name with her portrayal of dual roles Ichha and Meethi in Colors TV's Uttaran. The list of her television shows includes Karmaphal Daata Shani, Koi Aane Ko Hai, and Daayan, whereas her reality shows include Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Comedy Circus, Fear Factor, and more. The actor was last seen in the show Naxalbari which also starred Rajeev Khandelwal and Sreejita De in lead roles.

Image: Tina Datta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.