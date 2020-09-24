Tinaa Datta pens 'love letter' to 'Bigg Boss' while squashing rumours of her participation

Uttaran actress Tinaa Datta who was rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss house for the upcoming season recently squashed the news of being a part of the reality show in a unique manner. The actress wrote a 'love letter' to Bigg Boss as 'imaginary' rumours of her participation in the show cropped up. In the letter, the actress expressed her emotions about not being in love with the show despite many people who are fond of the show. The actress also wrote that she has been receiving texts and calls ever since her imaginary relationship with Bigg Boss emerged online.

Tinaa Datta clarifies her participation in Bigg Boss 14

Tinaa who has no intention of being a part of the show started off the letter and wrote, “Dear Bigg Boss, Did you know how much you are loved? Let me tell you, I never did. Ghosh!! Ever since rumours of my ‘imaginary’ relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing non-stop! I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged…my phone is off the hook. Sponsorship for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us, and so much curiosity. I am thinking how did this mixup (khichdi) happen? My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not on earth and nor on Indian television. So remember I still love you but as an audience member and not a contestant. Love Tinzi Tinaa Dattaa.” While captioning the letter, the actress wrote, “My Love Letter To My Favourite Bigg Boss! Ssssh...Do not spoil the romance.”

As the opening night of the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss approaches, more names of contestants are being revealed. Recently, it was reported by News 18 that television actor Tinaa Dattaa would also be a part of the reality show. Tinaa Dattaa who hails from Kolkata started her acting career with Bengali shows and film. She was first seen in Hindi content in Aishwarya Rai-starrer Chokher Bali and then in Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan's Parineeta. She made her debut on Hindi television with Ekta Kapoor's Koi Aane Ko Hai.

