Tinnu Anand Says He Fired Madhuri Dixit From 1989 movie Shanakht - Here's Why

Madhuri Dixit is credited with being part of some of the most popular films in the late 1980s. In a new interview, director Tinnu Anand recalled an incident with the actress while shooting with her on Shanakht (1989). The filmmaker revealed that he had fired the actress after she refused to remove her blouse for a scene, while first agreeing to it.

Madhuri Dixit and Tinnu Anand collaborated for the first and last on Shanakht.

The film was the last time the actor-director duo collaborated.

The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

When Tinnu Anand asked Madhuri Dixit to take off her blouse

Narrating the incident to Radio Nasha, director Tinnu Anand recalled that he narrated the scene to Madhuri and she had initially agreed to do it. He mentioned that the scene was the first shot of the film and Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to be captured by the villain. He said, “Madhuri’s character says why are you attacking a man in chains when a woman is standing in front of you.”

The director-turned-actor claimed that he had clarified what needed to be done to the Beta actress, who was on board with it. He recalled, “I had narrated the entire sequence to Madhuri and I told her that you have to remove your blouse and for the first time, we should see you in your bra. And I am not going to hide anything behind a haystack or anything. Because you are offering yourself to help a man who is trying to help you. So it is a very important situation and I want to shoot it on the first day. She said okay.”

Tinnu Anand recalls firing Madhuri Dixit

The Salaar actor then remembered the events that transpired on the first day of the film shoot. He recalled that everything was ready and everyone was waiting for Madhuri, but she did not show up. When he went to check up on her, she expressed her reservations about doing the scene. He recalled, “I said, ‘I’m sorry, you have to do this scene.’ She said, ‘No, I don’t want to.’ I said, ‘Okay, pack up, say goodbye to the film. I’ll cancel my shoot.”

He then mentioned that the actor’s secretary assured him that she would shoot for the film. He recalled her coming back after 5 days for the shoot. However, the two did not work together again.