Tisca Chopra, Her Parents Distribute Rice Packets To People Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India, Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in these dire conditions. While many are amplifying resources for the needy, others are helping to procure healthcare facilities. Actress Tisca Chopra has joined the legion of people stepping up to help battle the health crisis and distributed food for frontline workers. The Taare Zameen Par actress took to Instagram and shared a picture while distributing food packets along with her parents.

Tisca Chopra donates rice packets

Tisca Chopra has partnered with India Gate Rice and Vikas Khanna's charity organization to donate rice packets to people in need. The actor's parents also came out to help her in this noble deed. She shared pictures from the Gurudwara in Faridabad where she is seen handling packets of rice for help. The actor's parents are also seen helping her in placing the rice packs out of the vehicle in which they carried the packets to the religious place. “At the Sector 15 Gurudwara with the parents .. so proud that at their age, they lifted bags and bags of rice without hesitation to help provide food to #Covid staff at Hospitals. Doing our little bit,” she wrote.

On the other hand, Tisca has also collaborated with chef Vikas Khanna for another initiative titled #IndiaForMothers where she will be supporting transgenders and widows who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. When Vikas approached her for the initiative, the actress could not resist and immediately noded to be a part of the noble campaign. Last year also, she started her initiative Tisca's Table, for the same purpose as well.

COVID-19 tally in India

India reported 2,67,334 cases of Coronavirus on May 20 which took the total active cases to 32,26,719. The country reported 3,89,851 recoveries and 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours. On the vaccination front, India has so far administered 18,69,89,265 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country. Out of these, 70,12,752 close to 6% have been given to the age group of 18-30-year-olds and 10.2% to 30-45-year-olds which form a critical component of India's working population.

