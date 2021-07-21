Tisca Chopra Is All Set To Lead Another Directorial Venture After 'Rubaru'

Actor Tisca Chopra is all set to take up the role of a director in her upcoming feature film. The actor-turned author, who is famous for her multi-tasking skills, will be at the helm of affairs for her upcoming directorial venture.

It was announced that the shooting for her second directorial venture will begin by the end of this year. While speaking to ANI, Tisca on donning several hats said, “It may be because I get bored easily, or maybe the fact that I do get diverse ideas about many things that require different platforms. However, I enjoy the fact that I am able to flip from one thing to something totally different."

The Taare Zameen Par actor showed her gratitude for being resourceful enough to explore different things and feels lucky on getting different opportunities. This is the actor’s second directorial project; before this, the actor helmed Rubaru, a short film. Speaking to ANI, Tisca said, “I enjoyed directing Rubaru, and now I am looking forward to directing my first feature film by the end of this year. Writing comes naturally to me, and I feel privileged that my publishers have had faith in me and keep giving me a chance to write. Acting, of course, is my mainstay, my bread, and butter. So yes, luckily I have had a chance to dabble in very many things. I seem to have the energy for all of them, and I enjoy them all, so why not do them all," she added.

Tisca’s upcoming projects

Earlier, the multi-skilled actor had penned a book titled What’s up with me during a lockdown. Her motive behind writing the book, she said, was to give people practical suggestions to cope with physical and emotional upheavals during hormonal changes at puberty. Her book was inspired by her conversations with her teenage daughter and her friends. The book has gained huge appreciation across all ends. Currently, Tisca has a few projects in her kitty including Fear and Jug Jug Jiyo. The actor is known for her work in movies like Taare Zameen Par, Qissa, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji, Good Newz, The Hungry.

Image: PTI

(ANI Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.