Tisca Chopra Reminisces Her Childhood Spent In Kabul; Expresses Concern For Afghan Women

Tisca Chopra often recognised as a phenomenal Bollywood actor recently reminisced her childhood days spent in Kabul amidst the Afghanistan crisis and spoke about what was bothering her over the past few days. She even sent prayers for all the women and children of Afghanistan and assured them that they will put pressure on the international community to stop human rights violations.

Tisca Chopra on how she cried when the Taliban destroyed Buddha’s statues

Tisca Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which she was seen sitting on a swing. In the video, she talked about how one takes their parents, country, siblings etc. for granted and added how it was not the case with the people of Afghanistan and especially the women and the children. Stating further, she revealed that not many people know that she spent her childhood in Kabul as her father was the principal of a school. She then recalled how she used to walk up a hill next to their house with her father where she received life lessons from the latter. She further mentioned how they had to flee from the country after a while and added that she was still in touch with her Afghan friends who also moved to other countries. Tisca Chopra then expressed her shock stating why only beautiful countries attract trouble. While signing off, she urged everyone to put pressure on the international community to make sure that the Afghans were not left abandoned after the Taliban attack.

In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt note about the current crisis in Afghanistan and stated, “Love you Afghanistan So many years of progress laid waste by a savage attack ..I had cried the day the Taliban destroyed the 6th century statues of the #Buddha ..And one can’t even imagine what violations will happen there now ..Afghan women and children you are in our prayers .. and we will continue putting pressure on the international community to stop human rights violations that are certain to happen there ..#Afghanistan #Taliban #HumanRights #tiscatalks”

Many fans took to Tisca Chopra’s Instagram post and appreciated her efforts in taking a stand on the issue. Many fans praised her for having such a beautiful heart while some others narrated their own stories from the time they spent in Afghanistan. Take a look at some of the reactions to Tisca Chopra’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: TISCA CHOPRA INSTAGRAM