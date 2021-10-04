Tisca Chopra 'romances Rajasthan' After Hectic Shoot; Wants To Go Back Soon

As Tisca Chopra visited Rajasthan a while ago to shoot for one of her projects, she recently shared a video clip deciding glimpses of her quality time spent in one of her favourite states.

Many fans took to Tisca Chopra’s social media post and stated how she looked regal while many others praised her on how adorable she looked in the video.

Tisca Chopra’s Rajasthan diaries

Tisca Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip of herself in which she can be seen having a blast in Rajasthan. She further added a note in the caption in which she revealed how she spent two months in one of her favourite states and added how she received a chance to meet the amazing people who were simple, beautiful and madly talented craftspersons.

She wrote, “Romancing #Rajasthan .. Spent almost two months in one of my favourite states ..Besides a hectic shoot, I had a chance to meet the amazing people of Rajasthan .. simple, beautiful and madly talented craftspeople.. the fabrics, the gems, the carpets and pottery beautiful enough to make you salivate .. so, yes of course I shopped insanely .. I saw the beautiful architecture of this royal land and dream to go back soon.. I also had the pleasure to be hosted by the exquisite @narendra.bhawan.bikaner& the super luxurious @fairmontjaipurindia ..” (sic)

Many fans took to Tisca Chopra’s Instagram post and stated how beautiful she looked in her video while many others praised her by stating how adorable she was. There were many fans who were from Rajasthan who reacted to Tisca Chopra’s Instagram post by dropping heart emojis in the comment section. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Tisca Chopra’s latest Instagram post.



Tisca Chopra recently shared a beautiful post on the occasion of World Tourism day and added glimpses of her travel diaries fr all her fans. She further recalled how her family joked about how she was always wandering at the drop of a hat. She wrote, “As a kid, my family joked that I had wheels instead of feet.. As an adult, they have realised it’s true .. I am always wandering, jumping on a plane at the drop of hat.. The last couple of years have been hard for people who love to travel but so much more for the tourism industry.. But fingers crossed, us wanderers will be back to seeing every part of the earth we possible can ..” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@tiscaofficial