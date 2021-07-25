Tisca Chopra Says 'glad You Had Fun'; 'sorry' For Goof-up In Congratulating Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu made Indians proud, with her silver medal victory in the 49-kg weightlifting category, opening the account for the nation on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. While wishes poured in from across fraternities, be it politicians, film stars, or sportspersons, some erred in their tweets, one of them being Tisca Chopra, who posted a photograph of Indonesian wrestler Windy Cantika Aisah, while conveying her congratulations to the silver medallist. The actor apologised for the goof-up and called it a 'genuine mistake.'

Tisca Chopra apologises for posting wrong image to congratulate Mirabai Chanu

Tisca had written, 'You make us proud', tagging the Manipur wrestler, along with hashtags like 'Tokyo 2021', 'Olympics 2021', and 'Indian at the Olympics'. However, the image that she posted was of Windy Cantika Aisah, who ended up with the bronze medal at the event.

Right from fun-filled comments, those stating that she had insulted the north-eastern community to references to her film Taare Zameen Par, there were reactions of all kinds.

Twitteratis showing #TiscaChopra the actual pic of Mirabai Chanu : pic.twitter.com/xjjSA37INI — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) July 24, 2021

The 47-year-old then deleted her post and issued another tweet, where she wrote, 'glad you guys had fun' to those trolling her. She stated that she was sorry for the 'genuine mistake.' She then stated that her error did not mean that she was not proud of Mirabai Chanu and the Indian contingent.

The apology received mixed reviews. Some stated that it was human to make mistakes, others once again highlighted the knowledge about athletes from North-East. A few called it a 'publicity stunt' and that it was 'unacceptable'.

It shows that you're not aware of our Northeast region 🤭 — Umesh Reang (@umesh_reang) July 24, 2021

Mainland india people please know about the north east india... Manipur the sports power house of india ... #Marrykom she is also manipuri we r also indian ✊.... We r so proud of u sis #mirabai ... — Kshetrimayum Dilip Singh (@KshetrimayumDi4) July 24, 2021

Dear @tiscatime we the Manipuri had no fun for your publicity stunt. @mirabai_chanu is pride of the nation. It’s totally unacceptable. U owe an apology to the Nation. — hidangmayum deepak (@leimapokpam) July 25, 2021

Don't worry about this trolls mam❤️❤️apki sab Galti maaf

Reply to lovers like us not to them — Mask (@lolwa_op) July 24, 2021

genuine? Seriously!? It's shameful, being an adult and a mature person you still can't process the fact that they all don't look same. I wish you'd genuinely watched the olympic as genuinely you did accept the mistake. — Mahesh Khedekar (@imaheshkhedekar) July 24, 2021

Among the other goof-ups from a Bollywood star was that of Alia Bhatt. The actor shared a photograph from the 2012 opening ceremony to wish the Indian contingent good luck for the Olympics. Netizens trolled her, even highlighting that Sushil Kumar, silver and bronze Olympics winner, who was holding the Indian flag, was in jail now for a murder case.

Meanwhile, other stars of the entertainment industry congratulated Mirabai Chanu for her medal victory. This included Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, among others. From words like 'you beauty', 'this is precious' and gratitude for the great start to the Olympics, there were excited reactions.

