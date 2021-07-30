Tisca Chopra Shares First Look From Her Upcoming Supernatural-thriller 'Fear 1.0'

Taare Zameen Par actor Tisca Chopra is gearing up to grace the OTT platform with her forthcoming supernatural thriller titled Fear 1.0. The actor is known for her roles in light-hearted comedy dramas and shows like Chutney and Good Newwz. Venturing into dark shows, the actor will be seen sporting a new avatar for the upcoming thriller.

Tisca Chopra's first look from Fear 1.0

To hype up her fans, the 47-year-old actor shared a BTS picture from the shoot where she donned a battered and bruised makeup look. The picture quickly went viral on the internet as many netizens anticipated her next OTT venture. Feeding into her fans' excitement, the actor recently shared a new look from the show.

In the image, the actor can be seen hiding behind a window and sneakily peeking from the shutter. The fear and thrill is evident in the eyes of the actor. Giving a brief sneak peek into the show, the actor captioned the post writing, "Will #Avni revolutionise this sleepy town or will digging up the past lead to dangerous consequences? Face your Fear .. out soon on Disney+Hotstar".

Curious netizens were quick to flood the comment section with questions about the new look. TV Host Maria Goretti also dropped a comment under the post writing, "This is very scary Tis ...I want my lovely (non-scary) Tis back ...". Many also complimented Chopra's acting skills owing to the terror in her eyes.

More on Tisca Chopra's lastest

Earlier, the actor revealed that her thriller show titled Fear 1.0 will be released on Disney+ Hostar. The actor will portray the role of Avni, however, details on her character are kept under wrap. In another post, she described the show as "Land of Dead naam ka ye sheher. Jispe pada ek curse ka keher. Ye supernatural thriller kaafi super hoga". The actor is currently busy shooting for the show in the suburbs of Mumbai.

The actor has a prolific record in the film industry with hit movies like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, OMG: Oh My God!, Highway, Ghayal Once Again and 3 Dev. She was last seen in the MX player original titled Ramyug.

IMAGE- TISCA CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.