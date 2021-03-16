Tisca Chopra Unveils Cover Of Her New Book 'What's Up With Me?' Here's What It's About

Bollywood actor and author Tisca Chopra unveiled the cover of her new book What's Up With Me on Sunday, March 14. She took to Instagram to share the cover of the book and captioned it, “Thrilled to unveil the cover of my latest book — a friendly, practical and empathetic guide for pre-teen girls and their parents.” She also explained what the book is primarily about, "The book demystifies puberty & all the angst it brings, in a fun, yet relatable way, while explaining the biology & science behind it all. Stay tuned for more information and insights from the book!”. Take a look at the post here and what her fans and followers reacted to the cover launch.

Tisca Chopra promotes her new book What's Up With Me

Tisca Chopra explained the importance of writing her second book What's Up With Me in a recent Outlook interview on Tuesday. Her first book as an author was Acting Smart: Your Ticket To Showbiz, which was originally published by Harper Collins India on February 13, 2014. In the interview, she explained why it was important to come up with a book based on puberty, pimples, period, people and more.

According to Tisca, the book is a friendly and empathetic guide for young girls and their parents about dealing with issues growing up like puberty, periods and shifting emotions. She said that What's Up With Me is precisely the sort of book that gives practical solutions for coping with the roller coaster that is growing up. The book is her attempt delving into many topics such as our changing bodies, pimples and periods, health, hygiene and safety, self-worth, relationships, boys and emotions and much more.

Tisca Chopra also revealed that the target audience for the book was children between 9 to 14 years old as they deal with erratic hormonal changes, as parents find it difficult to cope with the tantrums of their kids. Tisca claims that the book is more scientific and practical as it navigates the "tough terrain" of sexuality and mood swings.

Meanwhile, the Taare Zameen Par actor is also directing a feature film that will be a murder mystery and will be released by the end of 2021. The actor is also currently in Rajasthan shooting for a web series.

