Tisca Chopra's Second Book 'What's Up With Me?' To Focus On Menstrual Cycle Of Women

Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra, who's quite active on social media, recently revealed that she wrote her second book. Her earlier book, Acting Smart, was a massive commercial success and became a bestseller. Take a look at what Tisca Chopra's book What's up with me is all about.

Tisca Chopra to become a two-time published author with What's up with me?

Tisca Chopra took to her Instagram handle to unveil her second book What's Up With Me? She shared a boomerang flaunting her book about teenagers. She wrote, "Why do we make a big deal about something that is so normal and natural? Kids today are smart and just need to know exactly what is coming their way in a candid and creative manner." She mentioned that the book will revolve around demystifying menstruation and puberty for young girls.

Tisca Chopra's book, What's up with me? is a friendly, sensible and fun book that is rooted in science and facts. She wrote, "relatable guide on everything from a pre-teen's changing bodies to pimples and periods, health and hygiene to safety and self-worth, relationships and boys to emotions, and much, much more." She also asked her followers to pre-order the book before March 22, 2020. She wore a navy blue satin formal shirt with grey formal pants. Take a look at Tisca Chopra's Instagram post here.

Reactions to Tisca Chopra's detailed description of her book

Several celebrities congratulated her on her brand new book. Tahira Kashyap wished her good luck with her book. Luke Coutinho wrote that he can't wait for the book to release. A follower said 'awesome' and complimented her for her performance in the movie Ankur Arora Murder case that released in 2013. He wrote that she gave a stellar performance in the film. She thanked him and wrote that it was one of her favourite works. Take a look at some of the comments on Tisca Chopra's Instagram post here.

Image source: Tisca Chopra's Instagram

About Tisca Chopra's first book

Tisca Chopra's first-ever book is titled Acting Smart. In the book, she shared her experience of entering the world of films and television. In the book, she mentioned how she started as a model and got work in advertisements. She gained immense popularity after her film Taare Zameen Par. The book also focuses on how she found accommodation when she came to Mumbai and how she struggled while searching for new work.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.