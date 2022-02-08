TKSS: Bhumi Pednekar Explains Text Written On Her Saree; Rajkummar Cracks A Joke; Watch

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have been garnering praises from fans and followers following the trailer launch of their forthcoming social comedy Badhaai Do. The duo will be next seen alongside director Harshavardhan Kulkarni in the Kapil Sharma Show to promote their highly-anticipated film. Meanwhile, Sony TV has dropped an adorable promo featuring the actors appearing as guests on the show.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Sony TV shared a promo video wherein Bhumi and Rajkummar can be seen having their fun banter with the comedian. After Kapil Sharma compliments Bhumi for her unique saree, Bhumi said that the saree has words in different languages written all over it. To this, Kapil replies, "You are already so beautiful and what a stunning saree you are wearing today. Wow. What's written on it?", the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor responded saying, "love in different languages". Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao cracks a joke after Bhumi said that whenever she promotes a film on Kapil Sharma's show in a saree, it becomes hit. Rao responded, saying "Why didn't you tell me this Bhumi, I would have also worn a saree." Watch the video here:

The caption read, "Team #BadhaaiDo aa rahi hai lekar pyaar ki nayi bhasha aur @kapilsharma ke gharwaale sikhayenge hasi ki nayi paribhasha! ♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

About the saree

Bhumi donned a sheer white saree and sleeveless blouse designed by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The highlight of her whole look was the embroidery done on the saree, featuring 'Love' written in different languages. The six yards is made in see-through organza fabric. It comes adorned with ruffled borders, sequinned embellishments, and a love motif embroidered in different languages rendered in red Resham threads.

'Giving voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener': Bhumi

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Bhumi opened up about her character in Badhaai Do and revealed how the film is unique and different from all other films. She said, "I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India."

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial