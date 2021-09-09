‘TKSS’: Kapil Sharma Jokes About Kangana Ranaut’s History With Controversies In Promo Clip

Kangana Ranaut will soon make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film, Thalaivii. Sony TV took to its official Twitter page to share a promo video of the coming episode. In the clip, Kapil Sharma can be seen jokingly asking her how she feels as there’s been no controversy surrounding her for a while.

Kangana Ranaut on The Kapil Sharma Show

In the clip shared by Sony TV on social media, host Kapil Sharma tells Kangana Ranaut that people were scared after looking at the amount of security personnel that reached the set before the actor’s arrival. He then went on to ask her what one must do to get so much security. Responding to Sharma, Ranaut said, “Aadmi ko sirf sach bolna padta hai.” (A person only needs to just speak the truth.)

Watch the clip of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Kangana Ranaut here

Ganesh vandan se karenge logon ke chehre par muskaan laane ke karya ki shuruaat, aur iss karya mein humaare saath hongi the one and only #KanganaRanaut! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/WkRY7GBKFb — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 9, 2021

Later in the clip, Kapil Sharma jokingly asked the Queen actor how she feels, now that it's been a while since she was last involved in a controversy. His question made Kangana Ranaut burst out laughing. The clip also featured Krushna Abhishek’s characters complaining to Ranaut about Kapil tearing down the parlour his character worked at earlier in the show. Hinting at the incident that took place last year, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished a portion of the actor’s property, Krushna Abhishek said, “Jab apni cheeez tutthi hai, toh andar se kya feeling hoti hai, ye toh aapko ache se pata hai.” (You would know very well, the emotions one feels when their personal belonging is torn down.)

Kangana Ranaut’s can be seen in an elegant saree as she graces the show with her presence. She also wears gold accessories and has flowers in her hair as she promotes Thalaivii. The upcoming film will trace the life of J. Jayalalithaa, right from her debut in the film industry as a teenager to her entry into political life. The film will also star Arvind Swamy opposite Ranaut, who will take on the role of M. G. Ramachandran, famously referred to as MGR.

Image:Sony TV-Twitter