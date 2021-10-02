TKSS: Randhir Kapoor Shares Hilarious Throwback Incident Featuring Late Actor Raaj Kumar

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor revealed a hilarious incident about late actor Raaj Kumar in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Randhir, along with his daughter Karisma Kapoor, will be appearing as a guest on Saturday night’s episode of the popular comedy show. In the new promo video released by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, the veteran actor is seen sharing a funny anecdote about Raaj Kumar from a Holi party at RK Studios.

Randhir Kapoor shares a hilarious incident about Raaj Kumar

The new promo opened with Kapil asking Randhir about the famous Holi parties at RK Studios, where the Kapoors played host to the Bollywood celebrities. The comedian went on to ask if Raaj Kumar also attended the party. Responding to this, Randhir Kapoor said that once Raaj Kumar came to his house for a party and told him he wanted to go outside. To this, he asked why and Raaj replied that he wanted to pee. However, even after Randhir offered him to use the toilet in his house, Raaj refused.

Randhir said that Raaj told him that Raj Kapoor is a king and he himself is one too, hence it is not right to urinate in Kapoor's home because it will be an insult. Randhir said, “Raj Kapoor ek raja hai aur hum bhi ek raja hai. Raj Kapoor ke ghar mein aake peshaab karna uski tauheen hogi. Hum bahar jaake karenge."

After hearing this remark, Kapil and everyone else on the show were left in splits. Towards the end of the promo, comedian Krushna Abhishek can be seen shaking legs with Karisma Kapoor to Haseena Maan Jayegi songs.

Watch the new promo here:

Karisma Kapoor dances with Kiku Sharda on TKSS promo

Earlier, the pomo of TKSS showed Karisma Kapoor shaking a leg with comedian Kiku to celebrate her film Jeet's 26th anniversary. The duo was seen dancing on the song Yaara O Yaara from Jeet. In the video, Kiku was dressed as Sunny Deol and coordinated with Karisma to do the signature step of the song. "Milna humara akhir rang laa hi gaya.", the actor captioned the video with the hashtag "26 years of Jeet"

Take a look:

(Image:@kapilsharma/Instagram)