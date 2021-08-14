TMKOC's Jheel Mehta Opines On Body Shaming: 'Took Me Long Time To Truly Accept Myself'

TMKOC's Sonalika Atmaram Bhide aka Jheel Mehta has recently opened up about body shaming. The actor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a new video where she can be seen motivating her fans to accept themselves. She also revealed that it took her a long time to feel confident about herself.

TMKOC's Jheel Mehta talks about being body-shamed

In an Instagram reel video, Jheel Mehta can be seen sitting in front of a mirror and looking at herself. She is dressed in a black floral dress and went for subtle makeup. She kept her locks side-parted and open. The video reveals the kind of comments, the actor would get- "You are too tall, you wear too much makeup, you are not skinny enough, your teeth are too big, you should do something about your acne". Mehta then also adds self-acceptance messages, which reads, "I am healthy, I am smart, I am beautiful, I am kind, I am funny." The short clip featured the tunes of Imperfect by Avanti Nagral, featuring Kevin Fernando.

As for the caption, Mehta wrote, "I wish I heard this song by @avantinagral as a teenager. It took me such a long time to truly accept myself and feel confident in the way I am and to understand that as long as I like and accept who I am, what others say DOES NOT matter." "If you happen to read this, go tell a friend that you think they're beautiful, smart, and kind, I'm sure they'll appreciate it."

As soon as the post was up on the internet, several TMKOC actors and friends from the entertainment industry dropped positive comments. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Komal aka Ambika commented, "You are much more than all this. You complete yourself" with a red heart and heart-eyed face emoji. Avanti Nagral wrote, "Wait I’m crying this is so beautiful so much love for you Jheel and yes, we wrote the song because we also wished we had those messages growing up! More power to you for being so (im)perfect and incredible!" A fan commented, "But you are soo cute I wish you come back to tmkoc set," while another one chipped in, "Wow... Being inspiration for many out there... You are beautiful."

IMAGE: JHEEL MEHTA'S INSTAGRAM

