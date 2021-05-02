TN BJP Challenges Siddharth's 'death Threat' Allegations; Calls Him 'rabble-rouser'

Actor Siddharth who has been an ardent critic of the government and its efforts in the vaccination drive in the country has now claimed in a tweet that he had received over 500 calls filled with abuses, rape and death threats to him and his family in the last 2 days. The actor, in his tweet also blamed the BJP IT cell and members of the BJP Tamil Nadu for 'leaking' his phone number.

However, the BJP Tamil Nadu wing has categorically denied the actor's allegations that the party released his phone number anywhere and also denied any involvement in the alleged death threats received by Siddharth.

BJP denies actor's allegations

While issuing a clarification and simultaneously addressing the allegations, BJP Tamil Nadu IT wing secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar spoke to local news portals and explained that 'BJP workers were not involved in issuing death threats to Siddharth' and that they are in the process of extending support to the people during the time of the COVID-19 crisis. He further challenged the actor to 'prove' that any party worker was involved in the act. He also followed it up by adding that he assured 'strict action will be taken against them if he (Siddharth) can prove anyone from the party is involved.

Notably, the actor first tweeted about the threats on April 29, 'My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying,' his tweet read.

Actor claims to have received death threats

My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell

Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police.



I will not shut up. Keep trying.@narendramodi @AmitShah — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

Thank you @tnpoliceoffl for the protection. I am the first person in my entire family's history to be given the same.

However, I would politely like to give up this privilege so the same officers' time is better used for something else during this pandemic.



Thank you again.â¤ï¸ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

My mother is afraid. I had no other words to give her courage and reassurance so I read her some of yours from your tweets.



Thank you for telling me I'll be ok. We are very normal people from very simple backgrounds. Your words mean the world.



Let's get back to work and help. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

Siddharth has been very vocal against Prime Minister Modi and the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had recently criticised the government's move to vaccinate all aged over 18 from May 1 in this 3rd phase despite rampant vaccine shortage in the country. His tweet read 'When you are voted out of power one day, this country will truly be vaccinated. It’s coming. We will still be here... at least to remind you of this tweet,' had gone viral earning him both a lot of fans and hate responses alike.