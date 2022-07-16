In the latest edition of the Nation Wants To Know, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was joined by Bollywood actor R Madhavan and former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. The RHTDM actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which he portrayed the character of Nambi Narayanan, exploring the hidden truths and struggles that the ISRO scientist had to go through after he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.

Opening up about his long struggle even after he won the case in 1998, Nambi Narayanan told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that he was fighting the case in an attempt to punish those people who had committed the crime.

Nambi Narayanan sheds light on what kept him going after 1998

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist narrated the long struggle that he had gone through even after he was found not guilty by the Supreme Court of India in 1998.

Speaking about his long fight for justice, Narayanan said, "In '94, the case happened, in '96, I was cleared by the CJM Court and in '98, I was cleared by the Supreme Court. Afterwards, till 2018, I was fighting the case, primarily in an attempt to punish those people who have done this crime."

Opening up about how the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) didn't cooperate with him, the 80-year-old asserted, "I was asking the CBI, why they could not proceed against those people who they think as criminals but the CBI said that is not in their terms of reference, they found out this case is not there so I said it is unfair, you should find out, but they didn't cooperate with me."

The Padma Bhushan recipient said that he wanted to punish those culprits who committed this crime, stating, "In this country, the helpless person like me, the only saviour you see in the visibility is the court, the judiciary. So, I went to the judiciary and kept on fighting the dose till I wanted to achieve what I wanted to achieve. What I wanted to achieve was to punish those people. So, I think I have reached this stage where so many people are named as suspected accused and there is going to be a trial between CBI and those people."

From espionage charges to Padma Bhushan: a look at Nambi Narayanan's journey

Nambi Narayanan and five others, including two Maldivian women, were accused of selling confidential "flight test data" for millions to foreign agents. Narayanan, who spent over two months in jail, claimed that officials from the Intelligence Bureau, who initially interrogated him, wanted him to make false accusations against the top brass of ISRO.

In 2001, the NHRC ordered the government of Kerala to pay him a compensation of ₹ 1 crore. In 2018, the Supreme Court appointed a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misrato to investigate the "harrowing" arrest and alleged torture of Narayanan after which he was awarded Rs. 50 lakh in compensation for the "mental cruelty" he suffered all these years. In 2021, the Kerala government settled the case filed against it by Narayanan by agreeing to a payment of ₹1.3 crore.

On 26 January 2019, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India for developing Vikas (Rocket Engine).