'To The Film That Changed Our Lives': Kiara Advani Celebrates Two Years Of 'Kabir Singh'

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to post a heart-warming post revealing that June will always be a special month for her. The actor uploaded a poster of Kabir Singh and added a heartfelt caption to it. The actor spoke about how the month of June has always been special for her and thus expressed her gratitude towards her fans for the same. Kabir Singh celebrates its 2-year anniversary and thus Kiara expressed her joy for that as well.

Kiara Advani: June will always be the most special month for me

Kiara Advani in the post revealed that June has always been a special month for her. She then toasts to the success of Kabir Singh saying that the film changed her life forever. The actor then added “Major Missing” and went on to tag the makers of the film along with Shahid Kapoor. The heart-warming post was well received by her fans who had loved the film upon its initial release. Kabir Singh went on to garner tremendous fame and even shot Kiara Advani to major stardom. Critics and fans alike were impressed by her acting in the film and praised her for the same.

Thus the month of June, therefore, holds a special significance in the life of the actor. She debuted with her first film Fugly on the 13th of June back in 2014. She was loved for her performance in the film. Fugly, however, received mixed responses from the audiences, however, Kiara was praise for her performance. She starred alongside bankable stars in the film industry and made a memorable mark for herself. A while later Kiara Advani was seen in the widely popular Netflix anthology Lust Stories. The anthology was released on 15th June in 2018 creating a major buzz. From there on, the actor was praised for her bold and strong performance within the film.

Kabir Singh came as a major blockbuster releasing on 21st June in 2019. The film went on to cement Kiara Advani’s position in Bollywood after the widespread praise she garnered from the film. On the work front, Kiara Advani currently has a couple of projects to her name. The actor will be seen in upcoming films like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shashank Khaitan's next amongst others.

