'To Those Who Touched My Life': Anupam Kher Recalls 70 Days In The US, Expresses Gratitude

Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher who has been in the US for almost 70 days, shared a video on Twitter while thanking fans for their love. The actor who jetted off to the US in August had finished shooting for his next film Shiv Shashtri Balboa and even did stage shows Zindagi ka Safar in almost 7 cities. In the video, he gave a small recap of all the good things that happened to him during his stay including him receiving Honorary Directorate.

The actor expressed his gratitude in the video and said, “ So after spending 70 days in the United States, finishing a film Shiv Shastri Balboa, finishing 7 shows of Anupam Kher’s Zindagi K Safar, travelling to 7 different cities looks I have run a long marathon. But, it has been wonderful. I want to thank all those people who I got in touch with, who touched my heart by being so generous, so loving, so humble. My director, producer, co-actors of Shiv Shastri Balboa for arranging the shows of Zindagi ka Safar in a record time and doing 7 shows.”

Anupam Kher recalls spending 70 days in the US

Adding, he said, “I will also thank Jugal Hans raj for hosting those shows with me. I would also like to thank the Hindu University of America for honouring me with the honorary doctorate. And all those people whom I met in cabs, streets, the audiences at my shows, people who came across to say hello, the ones with whom I took pictures, the laughter that we shared, so many people including my friends in New York everything was just overwhelming. I really had a great time. The warmth that you guys showered on me, thank you and I will miss you all.”

Thank you to all those who touched my life in these 70 days that I spent in USA. Completed a film #ShivShastriBalboa!! Did stage shows #ZindagiKaSafar in 7 cities. Lectured at @Princeton & @stanford ! And was humbled by honorary doctorate by @StudyAtHUA.🙏😍🙏#OffToAmchiMumbai pic.twitter.com/EQwxNzWRuN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 22, 2021

While captioning the post, he wrote, “Thank you to all those who touched my life in these 70 days that I spent in the USA. Completed a film #ShivShastriBalboa!! Did stage shows #ZindagiKaSafar in 7 cities. Lectured at @Princeton & @stanford! And was humbled by honorary doctorate by @StudyAtHUA #OffToAmchiMumbai.” Meanwhile, when Anupam Kher received the invitation from the University, he felt honoured to be the first recipient of the doctorate. The actor credited his honour to Hinduism and its learnings. He also wished to promote the same message further in his life. On the other hand, the board of trustees at the Hindu University were also privileged to present their inaugural doctorate degree to Anupam Kher.

IMAGE: PTI