Today’s News: CBI For SSR Wins, Kangana On SC’s Approval Of CBI’s Intervention & More

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of August 19, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates and Kangana Ranaut’s statement on the Supreme Court’s decision.

Supreme Court approves CBI Probe in the Sushant Singh Case:

As of today, there has been a huge development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Supreme Court has allowed a CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Further, the Mumbai Police has been told to co-operate with the CBI in the investigation.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Supreme Court’s decision of accepting the CBI probe:

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Further, her interview with Republic Media’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was also played an instrumental role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Kangana expressed her happiness about the Supreme Court’s decision to approve the CBI probe.

Kangana Ranaut told Arnab Goswami, “Congratulations to you. I want to congratulate the SSR warriors. This is a great verdict. I am so thrilled, We just wanted a fair probe in the matter and today we have witnessed history. I was following everything, every detail of the case and I want to say that we may have had many individuals who suffered the same like Sushant but now people of India has awaken, no one will face the same fate, like Divya Bharti, Sri Devi, etc. Now they (movie mafias) are scared of the power of people". She also shared a Tweet about the same. She also used the hashtag CBI for SSR. You can check out the Tweet here:

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family gives statement after SC’s verdict:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family took to social media to thank millions of fans who supported the family in their fight for justice. The social media posts were shared by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters. You can check out the posts here:

Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Jiah Khan’s Mother expresses gratitude towards judiciary:

Recently, Republic TV shared a video of Jiah Khan’s Mother wherein she thanks the judiciary for upholding those who sought justice in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Jiah Khan’s mother said, “The privilege of freedom has been restored through the verdict. My heartiest congratulations to Republic channel and Arnab Goswami, he is our real hero. I also congratulate advocate Ishkaran Bhandari, Swami who fought like generals. My thanks to Kangana Ranaut for exposing the darkness of Bollywood. I believe that this time justice will prevail”.

Rumi Jaffrey summoned by ED in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Rumi Jaffrey has recently been summoned by the ED. He has to produce himself before the agency before August 20, 2020. This has been done since the ED is now looking at the financial angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Further, the Enforcement Directorate has also found inconsistencies in Rhea Chakraborty's statement.

Promo Image Source: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram

