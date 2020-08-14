Today’s News: Jiah Khan's Mother On SSR’s Case, SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update & More

Today was an eventful day in Bollywood. Here is an entertainment recap of August 14, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Jiah Khan's Mother on SSR’s case investigation and Riteish Deshmukh's father Vilasrao Deshmukh’s death anniversary.

Jiah Khan's Mother joins global campaign demands investigation in the SSR’s case:

Late actor Jiah Khan's mother recently joined Republic Media Network’s global campaign which demands an investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Jiah’s mother Rabia Amin wrote a note that said that Jiah Khan’s death bore resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Further, she also slammed Bollywood’s Mafia culture in the note.

Varun Dhawan Demands CBI Inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case:

Recently Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to demand in an investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Varun’s story read, “#cbiforSSR”. You can check out his Instagram story here.

S. P. Balasubrahmanyam critical, shifted to I.C.U:

Veteran singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam had recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Last week, the singer shared an Instagram post wherein he said that he was stable. According to a recent report shared by Republic World, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition is currently critical. He has hence been put on life support.

Riteish & Genelia share Instagram posts on Vilasrao Deshmukh's death anniversary:

Today is the death anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh. Hence, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia Deshmukh took to Instagram to remember him. See their Instagram posts here.

Several fans paid their respects to the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the comments section. Further several even shared polite greetings. You can check out some of the comments here:

South Indian film celebrities grieve over Bala’s demise:

Bala, an ardent Thalapathy Vijay fan committed suicide today. Several South Indian celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay their respects with the hashtag RIP Bala. Some of these celebrities include Karthick Naren, Shanthnu Bhangyaraj, Ramya Pandiyan, and Shriya Saran. You can check out their Tweets here:

Oh my god ! Just came to know that a fan of @actorvijay sir is no more now..May his Soul Rest In Peace ðŸ’”ðŸ™ #RIPBala — Shriya Saran (@ShriyaSaran1109) August 14, 2020

I don't know you but Miss you lot of brother!! and rest in peace!! Pray for all @actorvijay anna fans & me to ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™#RIPBala #RIPBalaVijay — Ramya Pandiyan (@Actress_Ramya) August 14, 2020

#RIPBala I really don’t know what the problem is , but Suicide is not the answer.. all that we dream of, worked for, everything comes to an end in a second...

Condolences to the family .. pls stay strong ðŸ™ðŸ» — Shanthnu ðŸŒŸ à®·à®¾à®¨à¯à®¤à®©à¯ Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) August 14, 2020

These are very tough times. The least we can do is be kind to each other & spread positivity because everyone have their own battles to overcome. Life can be unfair at times but SUICIDE IS NOT THE ANSWER! Heart goes out to the family.#RIPBala — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) August 14, 2020

