Today’s News: Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi's Dislikes & More

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of September 8, 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty's narcotics tweet goes viral:

After being arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Rhea Chakraborty’s tweet in 2009 has gone viral. In this tweet, she speaks about stepping out of a weird, scary and yet engrossing story of an Indian girl who was in jail for four and a half years for trafficking in narcotics. You can check out the Tweet here.

just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl ....who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking,, — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) November 19, 2009

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty's 2009 'narcotic' Tweet Goes Viral After Her NCB Arrest; Netizens React

Kangana Ranaut receives legal notice for defaming Mumbai Police Commissioner:

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to a report by Republic World, Kangana has received a legal notice for defaming a Mumbai Police Commissioner. The actor has been accused of defaming Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh. Further, a former Mumbai Police Assistant Commissioner has told her that they would take legal action if she wouldn’t issue an apology.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Gets Legal Notice For 'defaming' Mumbai CP; Sena IT Cell Files Complaint

Kangana Ranaut receives ‘Stop Work Notice’ from BMC:

Kangana Ranaut has received a ‘Stop Work Notice from BMC. This notice has been pasted outside her office in Mumbai. The notice has asked the actor to produce permission within 24 hours, failing which the building would be either pulled down or removed.

ALSO READ: BMC Sticks 'stop Work Notice' Outside Kangana Ranaut's Office; Gives 24-hour Ultimatum

NCB lists names of Bollywood celebrities who might be involved in the drug cartel:

Several Bollywood celebrities have been accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a list of 20-25 Bollywood celebrities who might be involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. This list has been made on the basis of the names that were revealed by Rhea and her brother.

Khaali Peeli song gets 1.9 dislikes:

Yesterday, the filmmakers of Khaali Peeli released the Beyonce Sharma Jayegi song. The song has yet received 306k dislikes. You can check out Beyonce Sharma’s Jayegi song here.

ALSO READ: 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' Gets 1.9 Lakh+ Dislikes Within A Day Of Khaali Peeli Song Release

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest:

Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused, has been taken into custody for drugs by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her gratitude about the same. You can check out the Tweet here.

ALSO READ: Rhea Arrested: Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Says, 'God Is With Us'; Smita Backs Her

Kangana Ranaut asks for a drug test:

Kangana Ranaut has agreed to allow the Mumbai Police to conduct a drug test on her and also investigate her call records to find any links to drug peddlers. Her comments come after she was accused of taking drugs by her ex-boyfriend Ahyayan Suman (the son of Shekhar Suman). She has also said that if any proof that links her to drug peddlers is found, she is ready to leave Mumbai forever.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says, 'please Do My Drug Test' After Maha HM Demands Probe Against Her

Ankita Lokhande reacts To Rhea Chakraborty's arrest:

With the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and expressed her views. Ankita Lokhande said that nothing happens by fate or chance and everyone had to face the repercussions of their actions. She has also captioned the post as “Justice”. You can check out Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram post here.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest, Says 'You Create Your Own Fate'

Promo Image Source: Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram and a still from Beyonce Sharma Jayegi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.