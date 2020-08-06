Today’s News: Samir Sharma’s Death, SSR’s Case Updates, Aparshakti On 'outsiders' & More

Here is an entertainment recap of August 6, 2020. A lot of incidents happened in the entertainment industry that made headlines. Samir Sharma’s death and Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates still are in the news. Check out the latest Bollywood news here:

Samir Sharma’s death:

Samir Sharma, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, was found dead on Wednesday night. According to Republic World, the actor’s body was found in his Malad West home in Mumbai on August 6. Samir Sharma’s death has shocked several people since the actor was just 44 years old.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates:

The Bihar Police has urged BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal to release IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari. Further, Republic Media has found that Rhea Chakraborty has two prime properties in Mumbai. However, according to the report, her net worth has not increased much in the past few years. Further, according to Republic World, the CBI has now re-registered a fresh case concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Kangana says Ayodhya Bhoomi Bhumi Pujan will be part of her film Aparajita Ayodhya:

Kangana Ranaut said that the Bhumi Pujan would be a part of her film Aparajita Ayodhya. Further, she said that the film would showcase Ayodhya’s complete journey. She also shared her opinions about the importance of a temple in an interview. Kangana’s film will reportedly showcase Muslim characters. These characters will be shown to fight in favour of Ram Mandir.

Sushant Singh’s CDR and call records questions Rhea Chakraborty’s claims:

Republic TV has accessed Sushant Singh’s CDR and call records. These call records expose a hole in Rhea Chakraborty's petition that was filed by her in the Supreme Court. According to the petition, Rhea Chakraborty stated that she had temporarily vacated Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 8. Further, it also stated that she was in a live-in-relationship with Sushant for a year.

Republic World reports state that Sushant Singh Rajput had tried to contact Rhea Chakraborty several times after the two allegedly fought on June 8. However, it is believed that she blocked him in order to cut-off communication. CDR records accessed by Republic Media hold Rhea Chakraborty’s petition in low esteem wherein Rhea insinuated that she planned to return to Sushant Singh Rajput's house.

Aparshakti Khurana on nepotism in Bollywood:

In a recent interview, Aparshakti Khurana talked about nepotism in Bollywood. Aparshakti felt that ‘outsider’ was a ‘mean word’ and felt that people needed to be careful about what they said. He further told Bollywood Life that when an outsider would get married his kids would aspire to take up acting.

Promo Image Source: Samir Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram

