Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Update, Kangana Slams Police Commissioner & More

Today was an eventful day in the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of September 2, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates, Sonu Sood’s gesture towards national sportsperson & more.

Latest Bollywood News:

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik linked to drug peddlers in Mumbai:

According to a report by Republic World, the Narcotics Control Bureau has found evidence suggesting Showik Chakraborty’s involvement with drug peddlers in Mumbai. According to the report the Narcotics Control Bureau has accessed Showik Chakraborty’s call records and chats. According to the records, Showik was reportedly communicating with a drug peddler named Zaid who has now been arrested.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti shares Nagaland CM’s letter:

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to share a letter that was penned by the Chief Minister of Nagaland. This letter was addressed to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The Chief Minister of Nagaland thanked the actor for donating a large sum to the Chief Minister’s relief fund. In the Tweet, Shweta mentioned that her brother always wanted to ‘lend a helping hand’. You can check out the Tweet here:

A Compassionate Heart which was open for All❤️🙏❤️ My Bhai always wanted to lend a helping hand...Love you Bhai...Thanks for being YOU! #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #StayUnited pic.twitter.com/4l5bXdoi5t — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 1, 2020

Sonu Sood helps national level Karate player:

Sonu Sood is not just an actor but he is also a philanthropist. The actor has several in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, a national level Karate player named, Vijandar Kaur took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards Sonu who reportedly helped her. You can check out the Tweet here:

Surgery successfuly done by @DRAKHIL66570451 heartly thankuh so much 🙏❤️@SonuSood @GovindAgarwal_ this means alot to me ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fWuDCpkQPi — VIJANDER KAUR (@KaurVijander) September 2, 2020

Kangana Ranaut slams Mumbai Police Commissioner for liking a derogatory tweet against her:

Recently, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to slam the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Kangana Ranaut's Twitter post accused him of liking a derogatory tweet that was directed towards her. You can check out the Tweet here:

Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !! pic.twitter.com/9H4mhC9Nsk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

Centre & IAF move HC against Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena:

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was based on the first Indian female air-force pilot. According to a report by Republic World, the Centre & IAF have moved the High Court and sought an injunction against this film. The Centre & IAF have accused the filmmakers of portraying the IAF in a bad light.

