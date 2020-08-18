Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Anupam’s Wish For Robert De Niro & More

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of August 18, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates and Anupam Kher’s birthday wish for Robert De Niro.

Advocate KK Manan Slams Rhea Chakraborty statement, says she is attacking Sushant Singh Rajput’s family:

In an interview with Republic TV, Advocate KK Manan slammed Rhea Chakraborty for the FIR issued by her lawyer. The FIR has reportedly accused the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Advocate KK Manan said, “It is a calibrated move, advised by the lawyer. One of her lawyers is a very good criminal lawyer. Just to keep her image clean, it is an attempt to misguide the public that she was not against the CBI inquiry, she can't damage the family. Family is the victim and she is the accused at the moment in the FIR by the family".

ALSO READ: Advocate KK Manan Slams 'accused' Rhea Chakraborty For Attacking Sushant's Family

Irrfan Khan's Son shares heartfelt tribute for Nishikant Kamat:

Recently, Irfan Khan’s son Babil paid a tribute to Nishikant Kamat on Instagram. While Babhil’s post featured the late director, it also had a heartfelt caption. Nishikant Kamat's Madaari featured Babil’s father, Irrfan Khan. You can check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To Nishikant Kamat On Director's Death

Anupam Kher shares birthday wish for Robert De Niro:

Recently, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for the Hollywood actor, Robert De Niro. The post featured a throwback birthday video along with several pictures. Kher also called him ‘the best actor’. You can check out the Instagram post here.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Wishes 'world's Best Actor' Robert De Niro With Heartfelt Birthday Note

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend says it is ‘impossible’ to believe that he committed suicide:

In a recent interview with Republic TV, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Varun Kumar said that it was "impossible" to believe that he committed suicide. Varun Kumar was reportedly Sushant’s roommate in college.

Varun said, “We were very close, we lived together for so many years, he even stayed at my Delhi house for 7-8 months. Depression is a distant word, I never even saw him feeling low over anything. We had so much fun. Exams, or engineering, he was full of life, depression is a remote word for Sushant, Bipolar, I can not even imagine. It is impossible for me to even say that he committed suicide. I mean it could be a homicide. It's so painful to lose a friend like him at such a young age”.

ALSO READ: Sushant's College Friend Recalls Memories, Says 'impossible That He Committed Suicide'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend on his death, says ‘it was a planned murder’:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Tarun Vyas recently said that his death was a planned murder. In his recent interview with Republic TV, Vyas said, "I would say not once but ten times that my friend has been killed. Sushant used to talk a lot about the family, about his father, about the sisters".

ALSO READ: Sushant's Friend Tarun Vyas Says 'it Was A Planned Murder As He Can Never Commit Suicide'

Promo Image Source: Sushant Singh Rajput and Anupam Kher's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.