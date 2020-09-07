Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput's Case Updates, Sonam On Neerja's Birthday & More

Today was an eventful day in Bollywood. Here is an entertainment recap of September 7, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Sushant Singh Rajput's case updates, Sonam Kapoor on Neerja’s birthday & more.

Security officials deployed outside Kangana Ranaut’s home in Manali:

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to a recent report by Republic World, security officials have been deployed outside Kangana Ranaut’s home in Manali. CRPF officials have been deployed outside Kangana Ranaut’s home in Manali since her father expressed security concerns to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Sonu Sood offers employment to 250 People in Bihar:

Recently a Twitter user shared a post wherein he said that people in Bihar were greatly affected by floods. Further, he also said that 200-250 people desperately needed a job. Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood told the user that the 250 people would get a job by the end of September 2020. You can check out Sonu Sood’s Twitter post here:

आपके गाँव की बाढ की हालत देख कर दुःख हुआ। आप सब से यह वादा है कि इन 250 परिवारों के रोज़गार की ज़िम्मेदारी मेरी।

यह सब लड़के लड़कियाँ इस महीने किसी अच्छी कम्पनी में रोज़गार करेंगे।

कह दीजिए .. तय्यारी रखें। @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/HUUaDIZbqi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 6, 2020

BJP member, Shaina slams Shiv Sena’s threats towards Kangana:

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut have been involved in a controversy. Recently, BJP member Shaina NC slammed Shiv Sena’s threats towards Kangana. In an interview with Republic Media Network, Shaina said that nobody could threaten Kangana. Further, she also said that the actor was entitled to protection.

Anupam Kher asks fans to be safe as lockdown restrictions ease:

Recently Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to request fans to take extra precautions since the Government had now eased the lockdown restrictions.

In the video, Kher said, “I request all of you, just like we took precautions in a principled manner at the beginning of the lockdown…of wearing masks, washing hands and maintain social distancing. Let’s bring back that time”. You can check out the Instagram post here.

Sonam Kapoor marks Neerja Bhanot’s birth anniversary on Instagram:

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor played the role of Neerja Bhanot in the Bollywood biopic Neerja. Recently, Sonam took to Instagram to celebrate the flight attendant’s courage and charm on her birth anniversary. You can check out the Instagram post here.

