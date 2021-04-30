'Together for India': Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas urge fans to come forward, donate funds

Priyanka Chopra, who recently set up a fundraiser to support India amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, recently took to Twitter and shared a video. Priyanka along with her husband Nick Jonas urged fans to come forward and donate funds to help India in the fight against COVID-19. The video begins with Priyanka giving a brief about the pandemic and how it has created havoc across the globe and especially a country like India.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas seek help from people

"Over the past month we have seen the sudden rise and ravaging effects of COVID-19 as it has blazed in unrelenting parts across India," the actress said. Nick joined in and said: "The magnitude is staggering. So much is needed right now to stop the spread of this dreaded disease." Priyanka continues: "Even as the medics learn more about the virus, the threat continues to loom." "In the past few weeks, millions of Indians unleashed the power of social media to do well and that is so inspiring," the 28-year-old singer added.

The two stars collectively requested people to step out and donate liberally towards their fundraiser as the healthcare system across India is at a "breaking point". Nick also revealed the contributions will go towards creating physical infrastructure, medical equipment, and vaccination support. Priyanka said: "Unless everyone is safe, no one is safe." The couple then ended it, saying: "Together for India."

#TogetherForIndia…. Thank you all for your support and donations. Your contributions are going to make a tangible difference in this fight against the vicious spread of Covid 19 in India. There is so much left to do and we hope that this momentum we have built will continue. pic.twitter.com/Lds6L1083G — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2021

Previously, in a video, the actress spoke about the tragic cases and the situation she had been hearing about the people in India due to the coronavirus. "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding," she said.

COVID-19 tally in India

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday (April 30). The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent.

(Image credit: @priyankachopra/ Twitter)