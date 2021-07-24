Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bollywood Celebs Cheer For Indian Athletes; Express Pride And Joy

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially began on July 23 and Indians are all for supporting their country through this competition. As the Indian contingent made its way during the opening ceremony in the Japanese capital on Friday, many Indians took to social media to show their support. Not only fans and followers of sports, but Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to show support.

With the exception of Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh, who are flag bearers of the contingent, Archers, shooters, boxers, and the hockey squad did not attend the opening ceremony. Due to concerns about the pandemic, only 50 people were involved in the ceremony.

Bollywood shows support for India at Tokyo 2020

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra, got emotional as she watched Indian boxer, Mary Kom, lead the way with Indian Men's Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, at the "Parade of Nations" during the Opening Ceremony at the Japan National Stadium. The actor took to her Instagram story to express her support and even shared a video of Mary Kom leading the way.

Chopra shared her videos with a simple caption, "This made me so emotional #Proud." Take a look -

Priyanka also expressed her support for the country via her Twitter handle. She even tagged a few athletes who would be participating in the upcoming competitions, exclaiming how she would be cheering them on. Take a look -

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to express support for the Indian contingent. The actor shared a video compilation of the Indian teams making their way through the airport as well as several pictures of the teams. Kareena shared the post saying:

To the largest-ever Indian contingent, wishing you all lots of luck!"

Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram handle to cheer the Indian contingent. The actor shared an image featuring all athletes from the Indian contingent, who made their way to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He shared the post saying:

Wishing all the athletes the best for the #TokyoOlympics India sends its largest contingent so far, rooting for each and every one of you. Have a safe and successful Olympics #JaiHind #Cheer4India" alongside a group picture of the Indian athletes posing for the lens at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kunal Kemmu also took to Twitter to express his support for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The actor shared an edited image featuring India's top athletes and wished them the best of luck. Take a look -

Go team India! Wishing you all the very best for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. May the Indian Flag fly high!🇮🇳❤️👍 #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/9ezxUni6Vr — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 23, 2021

Aditi Rao Hydari also sent her wishes to the Indian contingent as she tweeted to cheer them on. Take a look -

Sending my best wishes and support to Team India for the #TokyoOlympics✨ stay safe and best of luck 💫 We're all cheering for you! #Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LRpTBcEU9k — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 23, 2021

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in the Olympics. This is the biggest contingent India has ever sent to the Olympics. India will participate in 69 events across 18 sport disciplines, which is also the highest ever.

IMAGE - ABHISHEK BACHCHAN INSTAGRAM

