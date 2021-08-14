Tokyo Olympics 2020: Will Indian Olympians Get Biopics From These Ace Filmmakers?

The Indian contingent created history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Along with the glory, the contingent brought India a total of seven Olympics medals. Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and the Indian Men's Hockey Team brought India hope and joy in such trying times and made every citizen of the nation proud. All these sportspersons have their own inspiring stories which can be told out loud to the audience. Moreover, the Indian cinema has earlier seen several stirring biopics from some ace filmmakers. Here is a list of filmmakers who could bring the glorious stories of these Olympics 2020 winners to the big screen.

Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra

Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra has proved his speciality in narrating inspiring stories of sportspersons with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofan. The filmmaker received lauds from all over the world with the superhit biopic of the late Milkha Singh. The film captured the sportsperson's pain and glory in an extraordinary way. As Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra brought India its first athletic gold medal, the athlete might be on Mehra's mind for a new biopic.

Shimit Amin

Shimit Amin made India fall in love with its National game all over again with his 2007 megahit Chak De! India. The filmmaker's women-centric film was much similar to the Indian Women's Hockey Team who gave their best performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020. As the filmmaker was a success with his first film, he might plan to bring a real-life based sequel.

Anand Pandit

Producer Anand Pandit, who recently co-produced the film The Big Bull, reportedly expressed his wish to make a biopic of an Olympian. His The Big Bull was much clearly based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. As Pandit is willing to make a biopic on an Olympian, Olympics 2020 winners can be a great fit for an inspiring and blockbuster film.

Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari brought the real-life story of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita, to the big screens in 2016. The film Dangal came out to be a huge commercial success across the world. Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal focused on how the wrestlers came from a small village in Haryana and fought against all the hardships to bring home International medals. Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia can be a perfect fit for yet another Nitesh Tiwari's film.

Tigmanshu Dhulia

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia's National Award-winning film Paan Singh Tomar gave a reality check to viewers and reminded them how sporting success does not always guarantee legal justice, social parity and economic equity. The director can bring the stories of Olympians Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, whose co-citizens have been a victim of racial injustice in the country. The film might succeed in getting a change to the co-citizens of these Olympians.

Image Credits: PTI, AP, ANAND PANDIT'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.