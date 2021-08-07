Tokyo Olympics: Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Viral WhatsApp Message On Indian Hockey Teams

Known for being an avid social media user, Amitabh Bachchan loves sharing viral WhatApp messages with his followers on Twitter. The actor recently took to Twitter to post an analogy about the Indian men and women’s Hockey performance at the Tokyo Olympics. The tweet is a simple explanation of how the two teams beat the country the other lost to.

The Indian men’s Hockey team won a bronze medal against Germany. However, the Indian women’s team put up a tough fight against Britain in the bronze play-off. Even though they faced a loss, their efforts were appreciated by Indians across the country, including Shah Rukh Khan.

In the WhatsApp message Amitabh Bachchan shared, fans can gain a better understanding of the statistics of the Indian teams’ performances. Bachchan is famously known for numbering his tweets. Tweet 3989 read as follows:

T 3989 - Girls lost to Great Britain

Boys beat them....

Boys lost to Australia,

Girls beat them.....

Girls lost to Argentina

Boys beat them....

Girls lost to Germany,

Boys beat them!!!!

#Hockey #Olympics

What’s next for Amitabh Bachchan

The 13th season of the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is back for yet another season. Bachchan shared the much-awaited part two of the promo of the upcoming season on Instagram and wrote, ‘KBC13. The wait is over! After the much-loved Part 1.’

The actor will also be seen in Chehre, starring Emraan Hashmi. Bachchan will take on a role alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming film Goodbye and will be seen on-screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.

Apart from these, he will also be seen in the remake of The Intern. The original film starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles and was directed by Nancy Meyers. Bachchan will star alongside Deepika Padukone in the film. The remake of the popular film was originally meant to see late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead role. Apart from these projects, Amitabh Bachchan will also star in Jhund and Mayday.

With input from ANI

Picture Credits: Amitabh Bachchan-Instagram

