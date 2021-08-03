Tokyo Olympics: Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut Hail Indian Men's & Women's Hockey Teams

The emotions and joy of every Indian were at full glory after the Indian men’s and women's hockey teams reached the semi-finals in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The men’s team beat Great Britain 3-1 in the quarter-finals and as a result of the win, the Manpreet Singh-led team secured a semi-final spot for the first time in 41 years. Unfortunately, the team was defeated by Belgium in the semi-final match on August 3 that ended their quest for the gold medal in the game since the 1980 Moscow Olympics. However, on the other hand, the Indian women's hockey team registered a 1-0 win over Australia in the quarterfinal on August 2. The efforts of both the team were lauded by celebrities including actors Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut who took to their respective social media handles to extend their wishes to the teams for their spectacular performances.

Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut laud the Indian men and women hockey team

Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared a bunch of pictures from the matches by the Indian women and men’s hockey team to reach the semi-finale. The actor who was elated to hear the news while he is shooting in the US wrote, “My chest could not swell with pride here in America to hear about the way Indian men's and women's hockey teams are reaching the heartbeats of 130 crore people. Happiness will be of different types. Touch Wood. Jai Hind.”

भारतीय पुरुषों एवं महिलाओं की हॉकी टीम जिस तरीक़े से 130 करोड़ लोगों के दिलों की धड़कनों के गोल तक पहुँच रही है उसके बारे में सुनकर मेरा सीना यहाँ अमरीका में गर्व से फूला नहीं समा रहा।मुझे विश्वास है कि इस बार के स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर हमारी खुशियाँ अलग तरह की होगी।टच वुड।जय हिन्द।🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/at5m5qJ1wh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 2, 2021



Kangana on the other hand who is shooting for her next film Dhaakad in Budapest took to her Instagram stories and shared her joy of watching the Indian women's Hockey team playing extremely well. While sharing their picture, she wrote, “ Bringing joy and pride to 1.3 billion people…thank you Team India.” In another story, she shared the picture of the Australian women's hockey team who were defeated by 1-0 by the Indian team. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Hamari team ne Australia team ki kya halat kar di hahaha. #Indianwomanhockeyteam.”



The Indian men's hockey team had an outstanding run in the men's hockey event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. With 12 points from four out of five wins, the Manpreet Singh-led side finished the pool stages with 12 points to their name. India overcame Japan 5-3 in their final group game of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey on Friday.

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Twitter/KANGANARANAUT/Instagram

