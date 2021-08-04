Tokyo Olympics: Madhuri Dixit's 'Aaja Nachle' Perfomed By Israeli Swimmer Duo; WATCH

The recent performance of Israeli swimmers during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics is proof that many people all over the world follow Bollywood and its popular songs. On August 3, 2021, Team Israel's Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky competed in the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary. The athletes performed a part of their routine to Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's superhit song titled Aaja Nachle from the movie with the same title. Take a look at the video below.

Team Israel's swimmers perform on Madhuri Dixit Nene's Aaja Nachle song

Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP — 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓂 (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021

Recently, a video of Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky of Team Israel's performance has been making rounds on the internet. India at Tokyo Olympics too, has started trending on the micro-blogging site along with Bollywood at Tokyo Olympics hashtag. The international swimmers can be seen performing on Madhuri Dixit Nene's hit song Aaja Nachle, choreographed brilliantly to swim-dance and leave the audiences wanting more.

Many Indian fans and followers have been reposting the videos of their performances and praising the Israeli duo for adding Bollywood's element to the Olympics. A fan took to her Twitter handle and shared the video. She captioned it as, "Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! '#ArtisticSwimming' '#Olympics' '#Tokyo2020'."

Another user tweeted, "This is so cool! @MadhuriDixit have you seen this yet? '#AajaNachle' '#Olympics' '#Tokyo2020'." A netizen wrote, "@MadhuriDixit mam u need to see this... The world is crazy for u! @dancewithMD... dance moment of the week!!!" Another one chipped in, "Wow @MadhuriDixit Take a bow! #NachLe song being performed on by Israeli swimmers at '#Tokyo2020' '#BollywoodInspiredOlympians'."

The Israeli #ArtisticSwimming duo just performed to Aaja Nachle.

Finally, I hear Bollywood representation at #Tokyo2020, after opera, anime, Spiderman theme, video games & K-pop! — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) August 3, 2021

@MadhuriDixit mam u need to see this... The world is crazy for u!@dancewithMD ... dance moment of the week!!! https://t.co/JgwXgIdNZi — Dance is life, @MadhuriDixit is soul (@Danceis90915790) August 4, 2021

Team Israel's duo of Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky sought qualification for the final of the women's duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. However, they were not able to qualify for the summit clash. The Israeli duo were not able to qualify for the summit clash.

The artistic swimming competition at Tokyo Olympics consists of a free routine and it lasts up to three to four minutes. A technical routine involves five designated movements that last a maximum of 2.50 minutes. As per the reports by Olympics, the participants are scored on the basis of synchronisation, difficulty, technique and choreography. Meanwhile, Aaja Nachle is a 2007's dance film that featured Dixit in the lead role, along with Konkona Sen Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was helmed by Anil Mehta and received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience.

