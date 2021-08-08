Tokyo Olympics Special: Listen To These Songs To Celebrate India's Sports Victory

Ending the 100-year-long-wait for a Gold medal in athletics, the Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra has redefined India's prospects in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday. Neeraj Chopra has succeeded in instilling new hopes for aspiring athletes to compete at the mega-event by earning a Gold medal with his 87.58 m throw. Chopra's win in the men's Javelin Throw has soared up the nation's medal tally to seven, surpassing the nation's previous record of six medals in the 2012's London Olympics.

Haryana's proud prodigy exceeded the sports competition by a wide margin to win India's first track-and-field medal. He has become the second Indian athlete to win an Olympics Gold medal in an individual event. Earlier, the record was held by shooter Abhinav Bindra who bagged Gold in the 2008's Beijing Olympics. As we go on to celebrate the historic moment, take a look at these songs from the sports drama in Bollywood.

Sports in Bollywood movies

Shabaashiyan - Mission Mangal

Shaabaashiyaan is a song from 2019's film, Mission Mangal. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the film is loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the first interplanetary expedition- the Mars Orbiter Mission, of India. The song celebrates the successful mission and goes on to praise the scientists for their dedication. The 5-minute song is sung by Shilpa Rao, Anand Bhaskar, Abhijeet Srivastava.

Salaam India - Mary Kom

Salaam India song is from 2014's a biographical sports drama that is based on the life journey of an award-winning boxer Mary Kom. The song depicts the hard work and dedication required before the sports competition. As you wish to re-ignite your passion, the song which is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant is a must-listen. Its lyrics are penned by Sandip Singh while Shivam Pathak has taken care of the musical score.

The title track, Maula Mere & Badal Pe Paaon- Chak De! India

Chak De! India is a 2007's sports film that depicts the journey of the Indian women's national field hockey team. The film is inspired by the team's win at the 2002 Commonwealth Games. Its title track motivates one to pursue his dream of making his nation proud. Composed by the popular pair Salim-Sulaiman, the song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Salim–Sulaiman, Marianne D'Cruz. The powerful voice of Sukhwinder Singh hits the right cord and motivates you. The film's all songs are very captivating include the special one, Maula Mere, which will make you feel more patriotic while celebrating this historic win.

The title song, Dhaakad- Dangal

2016's Dangal is yet another biographical sports flick that is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is based on the life of a wrestler who trains his daughters to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. The film highlights various issues faced by athletes and goes on to motivate you with its engaging storytelling. The title track depicts the journey in a short clip. Its music is composed by Pritam, while lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya in Hindi, Rajesh Malarvannan in Tamil and Vanamali in Telugu. The film's yet another Dhaakad, too is a must-watch.

Shubh din & Thare Vaaste - Parmanu

2018's historical action drama, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is a very underrated film for its impressive storytelling. The film that is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998, is helmed by Abhishek Sharma. Its musical score has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and Jeet Gannguli while its touching lyrics are penned by Vayu, Rashmi Virag, Sachin Sanghvi and Kumar Vishwas. Shubh Din is the first song of the film that is sung by Sagathia and Tangri, while its Thare Vaaste is sung by Divya Kumar.

IMAGE: AP/ MARY KOM TWITTER/ PTI

