Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Anushka Sharma Wishes 'all The Best' To Indian Athletes

After having a magnificent run at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian paralympic athletes are all set to compete in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Fifty-four Indian athletes will compete across nine sports- archery, para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting and taekwondo. Five Indian athletes participated in the opening ceremony that took place on Tuesday. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma boosted the morale of Indian athletes as Tokyo Paralympics 2020 commenced.

Anushka Sharma wishes Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and boosted the morale of Indian Paralympic athletes and wished them 'all the best' as Tokyo Paralympics 2020 begun on August 24. Anushka took to her IG story wrote, "Go team India, wishing all the athletes all the best for the Tokyo Paralympics." Take a look at Anushka's post below.

Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

The opening ceremony of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 took place on Tuesday, August 24, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Five athletes from India participated in the opening ceremony that included high jumper and flag-bearer Tek Chand, discus thrower Vinod Kumar and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun. Notably, two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia will also participate in the Games, among others. The opening ceremony of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 had only 75 people performing and the stadium was largely empty except for a few hundred officials.

Anushka Sharma celebrates as daughter Vamika turns six months old

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared rare pictures of her daughter Vamika as she turned six months old. The first photo featured Sharma lying on the grass with her daughter, while another photo featured Virat Kohli in the frame with their daughter. Although baby Vamika's face was partly visible in the photo fans got a glimpse of her. Sharma while sharing the photo wrote "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three." Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. The couple had tied the knot in Italy on 11 December 2017.

Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram and ANI