Tokyo Paralympics: Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Shukla Are Proud Of Sumit Antil's Gold Win

On Monday, India's Paralympic athlete Sumit Antil set a new world record by clinching the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. The F64 classification is for sportspersons with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. With this, Sumit Antil has secured India its second gold after Avani Lekhara at the global sports event. Roars of cheers are heard from every corner of the nation for his historic win. Many Bollywood celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan and Sidharth Shukla, and others took to their social media handles to express their joy.

Sumit Antil wins gold

Sumit Antil dominated the game with his first two throws that were registered as consecutive world records. Antil's first throw was 66.95,. while his second was 68.08m. Furthermore, his fifth one was extraordinary as he went onto better his own world record with a throw of 68.55m.

Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Shukla hail Sumit Antil for winning gold

With many Bollywood celebs taking to their social media to congratulate the athlete, the Guru star also joined the list to express his joy with millions of Indians. The actor took to his Twitter and dropped an image featuring Sumit Antil. He wrote, "A force to reckon with! Congratulations, '#SumitAntil,' for winning a '#gold medal' and taking '#TokyoParalympics' by storm with a world record in '#JavelinThrow.' '#Paralympics.'"

Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 30, 2021

Sharing the joy with other fans and followers, television star Sidharth Shukla also penned a proud note on his micro-blogging site. He tweeted, "Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the '#Gold' in '#Paralympics'… congratulations '#SumitAntil' and '#AvaniLekhara.'"

Another World Champion Sandeep Chaudhary just fell short of making it to the top. The athlete's stellar performance was finished fourth on the table. Out of six attempts, his best was the third throw which was 62.20m. In the game, Sumit Antil has bagged gold, Australia's Michal Burian has secured silver, while Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku won the bronze medal.

IMAGE: PTI/ AP/ SIDHARTH SHUKLA'S INSTAGRAM