Tokyo Paralympics: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam Praise Praveen Kumar, Avani Lekhara

After Praveen Kumar's silver and Avani Lekhara's bronze medal for India at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, Bollywood celebrities took to social media, showering praises to the athletes. Avani Lekhara, who won a second Tokyo Paralympics medal by winning bronze in the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1. Bollywood celebrities posted congratulatory messages, appreciating their efforts on Twitter.

Congratulating Praveen Kumar on his silver win, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Congratulations #PraveenKumar on your fantastic win in high jump! It’s a #Silver for India. May you always keep flying high! #TokyoParalympics“. The Dhoom actor also shared his happiness on Avani Lekhara's second medal win at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, saying “Absolute treat to watch @AvaniLekhara script a phenomenal win at #TokyoParalympics with a second medal! Congratulations on winning the #Bronze #Paralympics “. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the good news on her Instagram account. The Ki And Ka actor used a crimson heart emoji to share her excitement, adding hashtags to celebrate the country's progress to 11th place at the Tokyo Paralympics. Kaabil actor Yami Gautam also posted a happy message on her Instagram handle, applauding both athletes.

Congratulations #PraveenKumar on your fantastic win in high jump! It’s a #Silver for India.

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 3, 2021

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 3, 2021

Praveen Kumar at the Tokyo Paralympics

Praveen Kumar easily cleared the 1.97m attempt to tie for first place with Maciej Lepiato and Jonathan Broom-Edwards. Kumar, on the other hand, came up just short of clearing the 2.01m on his first try. Kumar then went on to clear the 2.04m jump with ease. In his second attempt, Kumar broke his personal best and set a new benchmark by clearing 2.07m. Kumar raced with Broom-Edwards for the gold, while Lepiato finished third for bronze. On their first try, both athletes fell short of clearing the 2.10m leap. Broom-Edwards, on the other hand, cleared the jump in his second attempt to win the gold medal. Kumar finished the event with Silver for India.

Avani Lekhra at the Tokyo Paralympics

On Friday, Avani Lekhra made history by winning a bronze medal in the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event. She has now won two medals in a row in the same week. On Monday, August 30, the young shooter won a historic gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1Shooting event. Avani is the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals in the same Games. Avani made history by capturing the gold medal in the Paralympics on Monday. Avani Lekhra has scripted history at the age of 19 years, by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal. With 249.6 points, Avani set a Paralympic Record while equaling the World Record.

