Tokyo Paralympics: Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra Laud Gold-medalist Avani Lekhara

Indian para-athletes have been climbing their way to the top and making the country proud by winning medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic games. Among them is Avani Lekhara, who has created history by being the first woman from India to win gold in the Paralympics. As soon as Avani achieved this huge feat, wishes from several Indian film industry members have started coming in, including Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan among others.

On Monday, August 30, Avani fired her way to the top of the podium in women's 10m air rifle shooting SH1, charting history for India. Wishes have poured in from all parts of the country as well as the film fraternity, with superstar Ajay Devgn congratulating Lekhara on her milestone. Taking to his social media handles, the actor shared a photo of the shooter, and wrote," Got off a plane and good news was awaiting me...Heartiest congratulations Avani Lekhara for winning #Gold. You've made history & made the nation proud. #TokyoParalympics @avani.lekhara #Tokyo2020".

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra, who's riding high on the success of his latest movie also took to his Instagram stories, and wrote,"A special moment for all of us. Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for creating history by winning the gold medal in shooting at the #Paralympics. It was a stellar performance".

Bollywood's Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar also lauded the Gold Medalist by taking to his Twitter account. He congratulated her for an amazing debut, mentioning that she hit the bull's eye.

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut praised Avani on her Instagram stories. "Kya Kahein Avani saare desh ka sir uncha kar diya.. wah!!". (Wow Avani you've made the whole nation proud!). Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated all the contestants who've claimed medals for India. For Avani, Junior B wrote," A gold-en moment for India! Hats off to @avani.lekhara on becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at #TokyoParalympics2021. #Paralympics #ShootingParaSport.

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram and wrote, "First ever Gold for INDIA at Paralympics!!! Congratulations @avani.lekhara for this historic win. What a debut! What a star!.

At the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, Lekhara won the gold medal with a score of 249.6 equalling the world record and Paralympic record. The second place went to China's Zhang C, while the third place went to Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine.

