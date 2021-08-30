Tokyo Paralympics: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar And More Hail Gold-medalist Avani Lekhara

The Indian contingent at Tokyo Paralympics has been making the entire country proud with their extraordinary performance. Avani Lekhara recently created history by bringing India its first gold medal in shooting at the Paralympics 2020. In total, India has won four medals so far. From Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, the entire film fraternity has been lauding Avni Lekhara for her win.

Bollywood stars laud Avani Lekhara for creating history

Kangana Ranaut was seemingly thrilled to know about Avani's gold medal win. The actor shared a photo of Avani on her Instagram stories and hailed her for making India proud. She wrote, "Kya kahein Avani saare desh ka sir uncha kar diya... wah!!" (Avani, you have made India proud). Actor Kareena Kapoor similarly took to her Instagram stories to praise the winner. She wrote "Congratulations" in her IG story and tagged Avani Lekhara. She also added several emoticons in the story.

Abhishek Bachchan also celebrated Avani Lekhara's gold medal win. The actor shared a photo of Avani Lekhara in her shooting uniform via Instagram stories. He wrote, "Congratulations Avani Lekhara. A gold-en moment for India! Hats off to Avani on becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at Tokyo Paralympics" in the story.

Akshay Kumar shared a photo of Avani Lekhara in her shooting position. He wrote, "Congratulations Avani Lekhara for hitting the bullseye and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal. What a debut!!". Vicky Kaushal also shared a similar photo of Avani. While sharing the photo, he wrote, "First ever Gold for INDIA at Paralympics!!! Congratulations Avani Lekhara for this historic win. What a debut! What a star!".

Details about Avani Lekhara's winning shoot

Avani Lekhara won India's first gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics in women's 10m air rifle shooting. She scored 249.6 in total in the final round, equaling the world record score. This is India's fourth Paralympics gold. In 1972, Murlikant Petkar brought India glory with a gold medal in swimming. In 2004 and 2016, Devendra Jhajharia won in Javeline throw, and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan won in 2016. So far, India has won three more medals at the Tokyo Paralympics games.

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT INSTAGRAM, MEDIA_SAI TWITTER AND PTI