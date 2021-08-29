Tokyo Paralympics: Kangana Ranaut's Wishes For Nishad Kumar, Bhavina Patel Are Inspiring

Adding a feather to the books of history, Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar clinched silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday. Roars of cheers are heard from every corner of the nation for the para-athletes historic win. Many Bollywood celebs such as Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and others took to their social media handles to express their joy. Adding to the list is the Queen star Kangana Ranaut, who has taken to her IG story to congratulate the champions.

Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar win Silver

Indian athlete Nishad Kumar secured a silver medal in the men’s high jump category at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

He also created an Asian record with a jump of 2.06 m. While Bhavina Patel opened an account for the nation at the mega event by winning a historic silver medal in the women's individual Class 4 Table Tennis. Patel, who ranked world number 12, rose to world number one.

Kangana Ranaut hails Bhavina Patel & Nishad Kumar

With many Bollywood celebrities taking to their social media to congratulate the athlete, the Manikarnika star also joined the list to shared images of Patel and Kumar celebrating their victory on her Instagram story. Expressing her joy with millions of Indians, the actor wrote, ''Remembering a dialogue from Queen... Indians sab cheez mein best hai (Indians are best in everything). Thank you jhanda gadne keliye (Thank you for hoisting Indian flag)."

Ranaut also added an image of Kumar on her IG story. She wrote, "When we transcend the limitations of our bodies and fly. Even upside down and along the way... bring glory to our nation... best life and role model." Kangana also added Indian flag emoticons to her post.

On the same day, Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar also helped the nations win its third medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Vinod Kumar bagged the bronze medal after throwing a 19.91m throw in the F52 event. In the process, the former Army men also set a new Asian record. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to praise and congratulate Vinod Kumar on his emphatic win at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Modi tweeted, "India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination are yielding outstanding results."

India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

(IMAGE CREDITS: PTI)