Tokyo Paralympics: Kareena, Abhishek & Other Celebrities Hail Gold Medalist Manish Narwal

The Indian contingent at Tokyo Paralympics is making the entire country proud. On September 4, 19-year-old Manish Narwal brought India its third gold medal in the ongoing Tokyo games. He broke the Paralympics record in the shooting mixed 50m pistol SH1 event. While the whole country is cheering for the teenage shooter, here is how Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others wished him on his historic win.

Abhishek Bachchan hails Manish Narwal for his Golden victory at Tokyo Paralympics

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter to hail the Indian winners at the Tokyo Paralympics games. The actor wished Manish Narwal for bringing glory to the country. He also wished Singharaj Adhana for his Silver win.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and others praise gold medalist Manish Narwal

Kareena Kapoor Khan also hailed the Gold medal winner Manish Narwal. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of the teenage shooter with his medal. In the story, she wrote, "Such a proud moment." Anushka Sharma also praised the Gold medalist via Instagram. She wrote, "Congrats on the victory in the mixed 50m Pistol (SH1) event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Rajkummar Rao too lauded the Gold winner for his victory. He wrote, "So proud of our Paralympic players" in his IG story.

India won its 15th medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 after Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana's respective gold and silver in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 shooting event. Manish Narwal set a new Paralympic record along with his Gold win. He received 218.2 points in the event while Singhraj's score was 216.7. Their competition was much interesting as they slipped to fourth and fifth positions after 14 shots. They gradually upped their game and ended up at first and second positions.

Indian Paralympians are setting historical records with their wins at the ongoing Tokyo games. Earlier, Sumit Antil set a world record for the third time in a single Javeline throw event. The athlete set the record of 68.55 metres and bagged the first position. Avani Lekhara also made a record of being the first Indian woman to win a gold in Paralympics.

