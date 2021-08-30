Last Updated:

Tokyo Paralympics: Preity Zinta, Anil Kapoor Congratulate Sumit Antil On Historic Gold Win

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Sumit Antil wrote history by breaking multiple world records in one run. Bollywood cannot help but celebrate his victorious moment.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Tokyo Paralympics

IMAGE ANIL KAPOOR& PREITY ZINTA IF & PBNS TWITTER


The Indian para-athletes are showing no signs of slowing down in bagging one medal after another at the Tokyo Paralympics. After Shooter Avani Lekhara made history by becoming the first woman to win a gold in the Paralympics for India, Javelin Thrower Sumit Antil broke multiple records, all set by himself, to win historic gold at the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event. Filling the hearts of millions of Indians with pride, the para-athlete was showered with congratulatory wishes from every corner of the country. Following the suit, Bollywood actors also took to their social media to congratulate the young athlete. Take a look.

Sumit Antil clinches gold

Scripting history, the 23-year-old para-athlete clinched gold at the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics ensuring second gold for India. Adding on his remarkable achievement, Sumit Antil registered consecutive world records in his first two throws of 66.95m and 68.08m, respectively. However, at his fifth attempt, Antil broke his own record by registering a length of 68.55m. 

Anil Kapoor and Preity Zinta congratulate Sumit Antil

Actor Preity Zinta took to her Twitter to cheer for the young athlete and his exceptional feat. Calling his feat a 'glorious win', Zinta wrote, ''A #Gold medal and a world record! Congrats #SumitAntil on your glorious win! #ProudIndian #Tokyoparalympics2020 #Tokyo2020 #ting''. On the other hand, veteran actor Anil Kapoor celebrated another victorious gold for India by tweeting, ''Another for !! Congratulations #SumitAntil!!! #TokyoParalympics.''

READ | Tokyo Paralympics: Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Shukla are proud of Sumit Antil's gold win

 

Other celebrities who followed the suit were Abhishek Bachchan who tweeted, ''A force to reckon with! Congratulations, #SumitAntil, for winning a #gold medal and taking #TokyoParalympics by storm with a world record in #JavelinThrow.#Paralympics,'' Television star Siddharth Shukla also congratulated Antil by saying, ''Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the '#Gold' in '#Paralympics'… congratulations '#SumitAntil' and '#AvaniLekhara.''

With Sumit Antil's Gold, India's tally at the Tokyo Paralympics has increased to seven medals including two golds, four silvers and one bronze. Proving to be a golden day for India, the athletes bagged five medals on day seven of the tournament. 

READ | PM Modi among 1st to hail Sumit Antil for world record-setting Javelin Gold at Paralympics

IMAGE ANIL KAPOOR& PREITY ZINTA IF & PBNS TWITTER

READ | Republic top 10 headlines: Sumit Antil wins gold at Paralympics, Def Min warns Pak & more
READ | Deepa Malik, Bhavina Patel heap praise on Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND