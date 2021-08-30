Tokyo Paralympics: Preity Zinta, Anil Kapoor Congratulate Sumit Antil On Historic Gold Win

The Indian para-athletes are showing no signs of slowing down in bagging one medal after another at the Tokyo Paralympics. After Shooter Avani Lekhara made history by becoming the first woman to win a gold in the Paralympics for India, Javelin Thrower Sumit Antil broke multiple records, all set by himself, to win historic gold at the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event. Filling the hearts of millions of Indians with pride, the para-athlete was showered with congratulatory wishes from every corner of the country. Following the suit, Bollywood actors also took to their social media to congratulate the young athlete. Take a look.

Sumit Antil clinches gold

Scripting history, the 23-year-old para-athlete clinched gold at the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics ensuring second gold for India. Adding on his remarkable achievement, Sumit Antil registered consecutive world records in his first two throws of 66.95m and 68.08m, respectively. However, at his fifth attempt, Antil broke his own record by registering a length of 68.55m.

Anil Kapoor and Preity Zinta congratulate Sumit Antil

Actor Preity Zinta took to her Twitter to cheer for the young athlete and his exceptional feat. Calling his feat a 'glorious win', Zinta wrote, ''A #Gold medal and a world record! Congrats #SumitAntil on your glorious win! #ProudIndian #Tokyoparalympics2020 #Tokyo2020 #ting''. On the other hand, veteran actor Anil Kapoor celebrated another victorious gold for India by tweeting, ''Another for !! Congratulations #SumitAntil!!! #TokyoParalympics.''

Other celebrities who followed the suit were Abhishek Bachchan who tweeted, ''A force to reckon with! Congratulations, #SumitAntil, for winning a #gold medal and taking #TokyoParalympics by storm with a world record in #JavelinThrow.#Paralympics,'' Television star Siddharth Shukla also congratulated Antil by saying, ''Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the '#Gold' in '#Paralympics'… congratulations '#SumitAntil' and '#AvaniLekhara.''

With Sumit Antil's Gold, India's tally at the Tokyo Paralympics has increased to seven medals including two golds, four silvers and one bronze. Proving to be a golden day for India, the athletes bagged five medals on day seven of the tournament.

