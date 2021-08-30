Tokyo Paralympics: Randeep Hooda Hails Sumit Antil, Quotes 'Dangal' Title Track Lyrics

On Monday, August 30, India's Paralympic athlete Sumit Antil has set a new world record by clinching the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. The F64 classification is for sportspersons with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. With this, Antil has secured the nation's second gold after Avani Lekhara at the mega-sports event. Roars of cheers are being heard from every corner of the nation for his historic win. Many Bollywood celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Shukla, and others took to their social media handles to express their joy. Adding to the list are Randeep Hooda and Taapsee Pannu, who have also shared their happiness on the same.

Randeep Hooda and Taapsee Pannu congratulates Sumit Antil for winning gold

As Bollywood celebs take to their social media to congratulate the athlete, the Highway star also joined the list to express his joy with millions of Indians. The actor took to his Twitter and dropped an image featuring Sumit Antil and penned Dangal lyrics to praise him. He wrote, "लट्ठ गाड़ कै, पाड़ कै, फेर गाड़ दिया!!! Breaks the world record and then breaks his own record in the next throw.. #SumitAntil you legend #GoldMedal #Gold #Parathletics #Paralympics #ParalympicsTokyo2020[sic]".

Sharing the joy with other fans and followers, the Thapad star Taapsee Pannu also penned a proud note on her micro-blogging site. She tweeted, "Javelin again! Gold again! And with that the medal tally for India in Paralympics goes to 8! Congratulations Sumit Antil![sic]".

Actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Shukla and many others have also tweeted on their Twitter handles. Abhishek wrote, "A force to reckon with! Congratulations, '#SumitAntil,' for winning a '#gold medal' and taking '#TokyoParalympics' by storm with a world record in '#JavelinThrow.' '#Paralympics.'" Sidharth Shukla penned, "Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the '#Gold' in '#Paralympics'… congratulations '#SumitAntil' and '#AvaniLekhara'[sic]".

Sumit Antil clinches gold

Sumit Antil dominated the game with his first two throws that were registered as consecutive world records. Antil's first throw was 66.95m. while his second was 68.08m. Furthermore, his fifth one was extraordinary as he went on better his world record with a throw of 68.55m.

(IMAGE: RANDEEP HOODA'S INSTAGRAM/ PBNS TWITTER)