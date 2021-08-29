Tokyo Paralympics: Ranveer Singh Lauds Para-paddler Bhavina Patel's Historic Silver Win

Adding another page in the books of history, Bhavina Patel clinched silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday, August 28. Roars of cheers were heard from every corner of the country and across every fraternity for the para paddler's historic win. From Vicky Kaushal to Anushka Sharma, many Bollywood actors took to their social media to send their congratulations to Patel. Adding to the list is Padmavat actor Ranveer Singh who enthusiastically cheered for the para-athlete.

Bhavina Patel clinches Silver

After her historic entry into the Tokyo Paralympics finals on Saturday, Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel lost to China's Zhou Ying by 3-0 in the Women's Singles Class 4 category. The spectators witnessed equally aggressive gameplay from both ends after which China's Ying marched ahead in the game. Unable to make a comeback at the end, the Indian athlete lost the gameplay with a 3-0 scoreline.

Ranveer Singh congratulates Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

With many celebrities taking to their social media to congratulate the athlete, the 36-year-old was not far too behind as he shared an image of Patel celebrating her victory on his Instagram story. Sharing the enthusiasm of millions of Indians, the actor wrote, ''Yaass Bhavina'' on his story. He also added a Table Tennis emoji to the story. He also played The Prodigy's song Thunder to mark Patel's victorious moment.

Pic Credit: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Another celebrity who wished the athlete was Vicky Kaushal who played Raftaar's song Dhaakad while sharing a video of Patel's practice video. Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of the athlete and wrote, ''Glory, once again! Take a bow, Bhavina Patel for winning silver with a stellar performance at the #TokyoParalympics 2021!''

More on Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Indian athletes

Commenced on August 25 in Japan, Tokyo, India sent 54 para-athletes at the tournament, which will come to an end on September 6. On August 29, the fourth day of the tournament, three athletes brought medals home, with Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel bagging silver in Women's individual class 4 Table Tennis, and Nishad Kumar clinching silver in Men's high jump and Vinod Kumar bagged bronze at Men's discus throw F52.

IMAGE- PTI