Tokyo Paralympics: Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan Hail Nishad Kumar & Vinod Kumar's Win

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is currently underway and Indian athletes have been making the country proud. Nishad Kumar on Sunday clinched a silver medal in the final event of the High Jump T47 category. While Discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal in Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Bollywood celebs Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan via their Instagram handles lauded the victory of the athletes.

Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan congratulate Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Nishad Kumar as he congratulated his win. Abhishek wrote, "Congratulations NISHAD KUMAR High Jump is my favorite track & field event and as someone who participated in

it in school, I wished someone would win a medal for India. Thank you, @nishad _kumar6100, for making us proud at #Tokyo Paralympics 2021 with a silver. We hope and believe you will break Javier Sotomayor's record. Jai Hind!"

Junior Bachchan also shared a picture of Vinod Kumar and congratulated him. As he shared the post, he wrote, "Congratulations

VINOD KUMAR And it's Bronze! Exceptional performance by Vinod Kumar at #Tokyo Paralympics2021. What a win."

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram handle and lauded the win of Vinod Kumar and Nishad Kumar at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as he shared pictures of the two athletes.

Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

The opening ceremony of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 took place on Tuesday, August 24, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Five athletes from India participated in the opening ceremony that included high jumper and flag-bearer Tek Chand, discus thrower Vinod Kumar and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun. Notably, two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia will also participate in the Games, among others.

Bhavina Patel clinched silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday, August 29. Hasmukhbhai Patel lost to China's Zhou Ying by 3-0 in the Women's Singles Class 4 category. Nishad Kumar took home the silver medal for High Jump T47 Final with a jump of 2.06m, which equals the Asian Record set by him in 2021. Discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal in Tokyo Paralympics, on Sunday.

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram/AP/PTI