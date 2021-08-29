Tokyo Paralympics: Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan Wish Silver Medallist Bhavina Patel

Bhavina Patel made India proud at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as she clinched the silver medal in table tennis on Sunday. This came after she defeated World No. 3 Miao Zhang from China in the semi-finals. Apart from netizens extending their wishes to Patel, actors from the Bollywood industry including Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan have also taken to Instagram to congratulate her on securing India its first medal in table tennis at the Paralympics.

Bollywood congratulates Bhavina Patel

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account on Sunday to extend his wishes to the table tennis champion. He uploaded two stories to his social media account and played Raftaar's song Dhaakad from the Aamir Khan-starrer, Dangal. In the other story, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared a video of Patel, which was originally uploaded by the Olympics’ Instagram page, and put three-star emoticons for India's first Paralympics silver medallist.

Abhishek Bachchan also took to social media to congratulate Bhavina Patel. He posted a picture of her with her hands raised in victory and wrote, "Glory, once again! Take a bow, Bhavina Patel for winning silver with a stellar performance at the #TokyoParalympics 2021![sic]". Patel clinched the silver medal after she went down fighting with a score of 0-3 against Chinese world number one, Ying Zhou.

Actress Neha Dhupia was also in awe of Patel and put up her picture with a ‘wow’ sticker. She also congratulated her and added a sticker of the Indian flag. Actors Taapsee Pannu and Ishaan Khattar also reshared posts of the star table tennis player.

Taking to her Instagram, actor Sonam Kapoor too congratulated the silver medallist. While sharing Bhavina's picture, the Aisha actor wrote, "History has been made. Congratulations, #BhavinaPatel![sic]".

Anil Kapoor also reshared a post from the Paralympics India account and wrote, ‘Congratulations’. The official Paralympics page posted a picture of Bhavina Patel with the India flag in her hand. They wrote, "A first. @bhavinapatel66 seals a silver for India! 🥈 ⁣Bhavina is the first ever Paralympic medallist for India in table tennis[sic]". Apart from the picture, they also shared a video of the athlete training before her game at the Tokyo Paralympics. The official page also mentioned that the President of the Paralympic Committee of India said that Bhavina Patel’s historic win will be a role model for women empowerment. She said, “She will be a huge role model for women empowerment and gender equality. There is so much that a medal in sport can change. Kudos to her and power to women in India.”

